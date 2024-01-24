The e-Assessment Association is delighted to announce that the 2024 International e-Assessment Awards are now open for entries.

Celebrating its eighth year, this prestigious awards programme continues to recognise and honour the outstanding contributions and that technology brings to all forms of learning and assessment.

Founded in 2008, the e-Assessment Association has been at the forefront of promoting better assessment of knowledge, skills and capabilities of people through the use of technology. These awards recognise excellence in innovation and best practices in educational and workplace assessment allowing individuals and teams, practitioners and suppliers to showcase how they have used technology to improve the assessment process. Holding a unique position, this awards programme encompasses all sectors of education: from schools, through further and higher education to workplace training and professional exams.

The International e-Assessment Awards

This year’s awards include a wide range of categories, highlighting the varied and global nature of e-assessment. The 2024 categories are:

Best Practitioner of the Year (team and individual award) acknowledging individuals and teams for their outstanding use of e-assessment in the last year.

(team and individual award) acknowledging individuals and teams for their outstanding use of e-assessment in the last year. Lifetime Contribution Award is presented to an individual who has made a significant and sustained contribution to e-assessment over the duration of their career.

is presented to an individual who has made a significant and sustained contribution to e-assessment over the duration of their career. Best Workplace or Talent Assessment Project celebrating an assessment project that has brought substantial benefits to workplace or talent assessment.

celebrating an assessment project that has brought substantial benefits to workplace or talent assessment. Most Innovative Use of Technology in Assessment recognising a project that has been highly innovative in terms of new technology, or how existing technology has been used in a new and different way.

recognising a project that has been highly innovative in terms of new technology, or how existing technology has been used in a new and different way. Best Transformational Project acknowledging projects that have genuinely transformed assessment practices through technology.

acknowledging projects that have genuinely transformed assessment practices through technology. Best Research honouring outstanding research and its impact within the e-assessment community.

honouring outstanding research and its impact within the e-assessment community. Best International Implementation celebrating innovative and effective assessment programmes implemented in one or more countries outside of your main country of operation.

celebrating innovative and effective assessment programmes implemented in one or more countries outside of your main country of operation. Best Formative Assessment Project acknowledging e-assessment projects that have made significant improvements to formative assessment practices.

acknowledging e-assessment projects that have made significant improvements to formative assessment practices. Best Summative Assessment Project recognising e-assessment projects that have made significant improvements to summative assessment practices.

Graham Hudson, Chair of the e-Assessment Association expressed his admiration for the innovative and transformative work showcased in the awards entries,

“Each year we witness a remarkable display of creativity and change in the global assessment industry. In 2023 we had entries from every continent, and we are delighted to celebrate the achievements of the finalists and winners who demonstrate how technology is transforming the way assessment is approached across the world. We are also excited to introduce a new Awards platform this year, reflecting our commitment to improving the awards process, streamlining the entry and shortlisting process.”

Thais Rossafa Tavares Balbino from Brazil, winner of the Best Research Award in 2023 said,

“Winning the 2023 e-Assessment Awards in the Best Research category was a unique moment for me. Being a researcher is not easy, because life will not stop while you are studying and trying to make progress in something you believe in. Being the winner of an international award has been incredible since I have also won recognition in my working and academic contexts, and this makes me reach more people. I’m very grateful for the eAA programme staff team for all the patience and the great job they are doing giving opportunity to people from all over the world to show their interests and projects. The emotion of receiving so much love is genuine and I’ll never have enough words to say how happy I am.”

Key Dates and Awards Information:

Entries Close: Sunday 18 th February at 25.59 (GMT).

February at 25.59 (GMT). Finalists Announcement: Late March.

Awards Gala Dinner: Winners will be announced on 11th June at the Awards Gala Dinner which accompanies the 2024 International e-Assessment Conference.

Award entries are reviewed by a distinguished panel of judges, nominated for their expertise and experience in the industry.

For more information and to submit entries, please visit here.

