From education to employment
The Hart School students celebrate top grades despite pandemic disruption

FE News Editor August 25, 2022
0 Comments
The Hart School's Principal Rachael Sandham

Students and staff at The Hart School, part of Creative Education Trust, are celebrating their first set of GCSE exam results for three years today.

After GCSE grades had been decided by teacher assessment for two years, due to the disruption of the pandemic, teenagers across the country had been awaiting their results after sitting the exams during May and June. 

Having provided extra support to ensure students were prepared The Hart School, which is currently ranked in the top 5 first-choice secondary schools for Year 6 parents in Staffordshire, is celebrating a host of GCSE subject successes, including several students achieving impressive Distinction* grades.

Notable student successes include Lucy Bannister: 4 x Level 9, 5 x Level 8, 2 x Level 7; Wrenn Crozier 3 x Level 9, 3 x Level 8, 2 x Level 7, 1 x Level 5, 1 Distinction*; Grace Illingworth 2 x Level 9, 5 x Level 8, 3 x Level 7, 1 x Distinction*; Seren Jorkowski 2 x Level 9, 4 x Level 8, 3 x Level 7, 1 x Distinction*; and Samuel Gyde 2 x Level 9, 3 x Level 8, 4 x Level 7, 1 X Distinction*, 1 x Distinction.

“Incredibly proud” – The Hart School Principal Rachael Sandham

The oversubscribed Rugeley school, on the edge of Cannock Chase, which is poised to unveil a new net-zero building, is currently rated good by Ofsted but is working towards being outstanding.

Proud Principal Rachael Sandham said:

“This was the first cohort to sit GCSE exams in three years, and we’re incredibly proud of their hard work, and that of our dedicated staff, to achieve such a great set of results.

“We’re excited to continue supporting and guiding many of these students in our successful Sixth Form, and we wish our Year 11s who are going onto their next step away from The Hart School all the very best for the future.”

The Hart School is one of 17 schools to form part of Creative Education Trust, which was founded in 2010 to work in England’s post-industrial and coastal towns and cities.  

Educating 13,500 children and young people, it’s committed to providing educational opportunities for pupils of all abilities with the aim to promote creative, integrated and proactive thinking, so that their students are equipped for the challenges of the 21st century.

Hard work pays off for staff and students

Marc Jordan, Chief Executive of Creative Education Trust said: “Everyone at Creative Education Trust is so proud of our students’ achievements this year.

“Despite the educational disruption caused by the pandemic, students and staff have worked hard to ensure young people have still gained top grades.

“I wish all our students the very best for the future, I know theirs will be bright.”

Education
FE News Editor

