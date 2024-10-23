The most popular study trip destinations for the 2024/2025 academic year

As schools, colleges, and universities continue to struggle with funding, study trips continue to be one of the first things to be cut from the budget.

For institutions that are still able to afford these types of opportunities, providing students with the opportunity to learn outside the classroom is invaluable.

For those who struggle to engage with traditional teaching and learning techniques, a different landscape to put learning into context can be the breakthrough moment to spark enjoyment of education.

Being able to see locations in which historical events took place, artefacts in a museum rather than on a whiteboard, and interact with people who are involved in the industries that students aspire to work in can improve their educational experience substantially.

The positive mental health benefits that can come from study trips are immeasurable, as they also solidify students’ relationships with peers and teachers alike, and provide long lasting memories.

As the opportunity for students to attend study trips has decreased, choosing the right destination to fit curricular or cultural needs has never been more important.

We are at the start of a new academic year. Here are the top five most popular destinations this year:

Seoul – South Korea

Popularity of study trips to South Korea has increased greatly in the last year. The juxtaposition between the rich cultural history and the lightning speed with which South Korea is embracing technology makes it an ideal destination for a cohort across different subjects on the syllabus, gaining curricular insight and cultural capital simultaneously.

Upon arrival in Seoul, students will visit iconic sites such as the Gyeongbokgung Palace and the Namsan Tower. For history students, visiting the DMZ and Panmunjeom, the village where the armistice agreement that paused the Korean War was signed, will put studies into the context of its beautiful surroundings.

Barcelona – Spain

A versatile destination, Barcelona is great for geography, languages and economics trips alike. It may be known for its quirky architecture, unfinished basilica and great food, but there are many other sides to the city that make up the itinerary of study trips.

For geography students, Montserrat Natural Park is adorned with eroded limestone cliffs and mighty mountain ranges to discover. The Port of Barcelona and the Stock Engage will highlight the most important concepts of the financial market through engaging talks and activities for economics students. For language students, local cookery and flamenco classes are a great way to practise Spanish while having a laugh with peers.

Prague – Czech Republic

The popularity of Prague for schools, colleges, and universities organising music, art and design trips has increased considerably within the last 18 months. The abundance of incredible galleries, museums and opulent concert halls makes it an incredible location for creative arts students to get stuck into the culture.

To see the gothic Charles Bridge and contrast this with the Lesser Town, New Town and Old Town will help students to appreciate the different sides of the city. The Kampa Museum of Modern Art and guided tours of Dvořák Hall and The Rudolfinum are great additions to an itinerary too.

Munich – Germany

Whilst Berlin remains the most popular German destination for study trips, Munich is an alternative destination for STEM students. A walking tour of the city is a great way to get acquainted with the architectural and historical landmarks, before settling into a STEM focused itinerary.

The Audi Factory at Ingolstadt promises a glimpse into the future of transportation, showcasing how engineering excellence and innovation work to shape the automobiles of the future. The BMW museum also showcases technological advancements over the years and will transport students through time. For students focusing on sustainability, an eco conscious trip to Renewable Munich exposes them to the forefront of renewable energy technologies.

Opal Coast – France

A more affordable alternative to Paris for French students, the Opal Coast is a scenic landscape with rich cultural heritage, making it a great environment in which to improve language skills.

When students are not marvelling at the coastline, a guided tour via Boulogne to visit a local French market will give them the opportunity to practise their speaking with vendours. Booking a language session at the University of Boulogne is another way to ensure students get their speaking practice in, before exploring the art of baking at Boulangerie Le Fournil Wierre-Effroy.