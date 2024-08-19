The Sheffield College students celebrate results success

The Sheffield College(@sheffcol) students are celebrating after receiving their vocational and academic qualifications results.

Scores of young people and adults from the college are progressing to university, including top Russell Group institutions, as well as the world of work.

The college offers a wide range of Level 3 qualifications that all provide different routes to university and support students to go further in their careers.

These qualifications include technical and vocational diplomas such as BTECs and T Levels as well as A Levels and one-year intensive access courses.

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said:

“I couldn’t be prouder of our students and what they have achieved.

“It is brilliant to see technical and vocational as well as A Level and access students secure competitive university places.

“There are many routes to success. Offering a curriculum that provides choice and supports our diverse college community to go further is vital.”

Students are progressing to destinations including Durham University as well as the University of Leeds, University of Manchester, University of Nottingham, University of Sheffield and University of York.

Popular degree subjects include artificial intelligence, computer systems engineering, computer science, law and criminology, medicine, midwifery, social and political sciences and veterinary biosciences.

This year, 97% of technical and vocational students at Level 3 who sat their exams and final assessments passed their qualifications. In A Levels, Art and Design, Film, Photography and English Language students achieved a 100% pass rate.

A Level students are based in purpose built facilities at The Sheffield Sixth Form located within the college’s City Campus. Criminology is the largest subject cohort ad this year, the pass rate for the diploma was 96%.

Vocational and academic student Will Day, 18, is looking forward to starting at Durham University where he will study a Degree in Philosophy and Psychology.

He chose to study a BTEC Sports Coaching Diploma at Level 3, achieving double distinction* grades. He also completed A Level Business securing a grade B.

Will said: “College has helped me to become more confident and allowed me the opportunity to balance my studies with playing basketball at the highest level.”

Will studied with the Sheffield Elite Basketball Academy, which is part of the Elite Sports Employer Skills Academy.

Will has also benefited from the college’s sport scholarship programme which enables elite athletes to focus on their studies whilst competing.

Another talented athlete who competes internationally and has benefited from the scheme is multiple medal winning kickboxer Ella Willmott, 18.

Ella, who has successfully completed a Sport and Exercise Science Diploma at Level 3, achieved triple distinction grades and plans to become a sports coach.

Ella said:

“I can’t thank the college enough for everything the staff have supported me with and the opportunities they have given me.

“This has helped me to not only do my best academically but to also continue my passion and career ambitions. It has got me to the place where I am now. It is the best place that I’ve ever been in!

“I am very pleased with these results as I never thought I would get a grade so high but I got my head down and worked hard!”

Meanwhile Abi Fawdry, 18, is celebrating after successfully completing a Civil Engineering Extended Diploma Level 3 achieving distinction* and distinction grades.

Abi, who is planning to join the Royal Air Force, said:

“I am very pleased with my grades, I was practically jumping with joy. The college has helped me by keeping me determined and focussed on what I want to achieve.”

Kacey Stumke, 18, is celebrating after gaining grades B, C and C in A Level Criminology, Law and Psychology.

Kacey, who is going onto study law at City University in London, said: “I cried when I saw my results because I felt so happy and relieved, and proud that I did it!

“I had no idea how to go about applying to university but the guidance the college provided has really helped me a lot with my UCAS application and career.”

Meanwhile Katie Bradshaw, 18, is looking forward to starting a Degree in Midwifery at the University of Leeds after completing A Level Biology, Chemistry and Maths.

Katie said:

“I have really enjoyed my time at the college. The teachers have been great and I have made some lovely friends. The careers advice that I received has really helped me.”

This year, there were 857 applications from the college to the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS).

More than half of the applications were from students studying Level 3 vocational qualifications that are equivalent to A Levels.

Applications were also submitted from A Level students and those completing one-year access courses that are recognised by colleges, universities and employers.

Access courses prepare adult learners, who do not have traditional academic qualifications such as A Levels, for study at degree level.

Sara Muqbil, 45, has achieved top marks on an Access to Health Science Professions course and is going to Sheffield Hallam University to study a Degree in Primary Teaching.

Sara, who left school with no qualifications due to a long term illness that she has since recovered from, said:

“My life began again in my late thirties. I became a mum and I started daring to look into returning to education.

“I had nothing. No formal qualifications and no work experience. I really was starting from scratch. So, I took my GCSE English Language and achieved a grade 9. I took maths the following year and gained a grade 5.

“Hillsborough Campus has been the perfect springboard for me. I came with nothing, just a glimmer of ambition. The amazing tutors garnered that and ensured I was supported every step of the way.

“My aims for the future are to complete my degree and get into the classroom. I want to make a difference to my future pupils’ school days and earn a living doing something worthwhile. If I can do this, then truly anyone can.”

Likewise, access student Zoe Williams, 37, also achieved top marks and is going to Sheffield Hallam University to study a Degree in Midwifery after wanting a career change.

Zoe said:

“I feel over the moon to have a full house of distinctions! I was very nervous about getting back into education. But my time at The Sheffield College taught me a lot about myself and gave me the courage and confidence I needed to progress to university.

“I had thought previously about distance learning for the access course, however the face to face lessons, extra support and the experience of being back in a classroom has really prepared me for further study.”

