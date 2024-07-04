The Sheffield College’s Silver Plate restaurant staff and students win national acclaim

The Sheffield College’s staff and students have earned national acclaim for the high-quality food and customer service they provide in their public training restaurant.

The Silver Plate restaurant, based at City Campus, Granville Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, has won the Craft Guild of Chefs Accredited College Restaurant of the Year Award 2024.

The annual Craft Guild of Chefs Awards recognise industry talent from new starters to seasoned experts established in their careers in hospitality, pubs and restaurants.

The ceremony was attended by the Craft Guild of Chefs’ Patron HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh and more than 800 leading lights in the catering and hospitality industry.

Len Unwin, Curriculum Team Leader, Catering and Hospitality, The Sheffield College, said:

“To be at such a prestigious event alongside top industry experts and Royalty is an honour.

“To win an award as well is an amazing feeling. We are so proud. It is vital that we train our students in the skills the industry needs.

“The Silver Plate provides us with an excellent and very realistic way to do that and has proved very popular with our customers.”

The 60-seater Silver Plate restaurant, which is open to the public for bookings, offers fine dining lunches as well as gourmet tasting menus and guest chef evenings.

Visited by 6,293 customers during the last year, the popular restaurant has a loyal following because of its quality food at competitive prices. Three courses cost £18.

Staff and students also organise events involving leading chefs such as Dan Ashmore, Ross Sneddon and Ian Musgrave, some of whom trained at the college.

Students learn the high professional standards expected by the industry under the supervision of experienced staff.

Around 63 students this year have spent some time developing their skills in the restaurant training kitchen or as front of house, serving customers.

The winners of the Craft Guild of Chefs Awards, comprising 19 categories, were announced at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London on 24th June 2024.

Photo credit: Craft Guild of Chefs.