From education to employment

The Skills Network Announces Partnership With Institute of Employability Professionals

The Skills Network June 11, 2024
Mark Dawe

The Skills Network, one of the largest online education providers in the UK, has today announced that they are renewing their corporate partnership with the Institute of Employability Professionals (IEP).

Formed in Yorkshire in 2009, The Skills Network is the UK’s largest provider of e-learning experiences, serving the corporate, public and educational sectors around the world and leading in the development of environmental sustainability and eco literacy training.

Mark Dawe, CEO of The Skills Network, said:

“As an award-winning e-learning training provider, delivering high-quality educational content and resources through expertly developed technology, we are delighted to be renewing our partnership with the Institute of Employability Professionals.

“As a Corporate Affiliate Partner we want to continue to be the go-to education provider in the UK for people working in the employability sector; staying connected with industry professionals but also solidifying new relationships that will help people into meaningful work, meeting key skills gaps within local communities.

“Over the last decade, The Skills Network has helped over 1.6 million learners using our learning portal EQUAL, accessing educational content from CPD through to professional qualifications at levels two, three, and four. We are excited to extend our partnership which makes such a positive difference nationwide.”

The Skills Network

