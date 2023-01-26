The University of Law recognised for outstanding commitment to care-experienced students

The University of Law (ULaw) has been awarded the National Network for the Education of Care Leavers (NNECL) Quality Mark in recognition of its outstanding support for care-experienced students.

Launched in June 2021, the NNECL Quality Mark is a developmental accreditation process for universities and colleges to demonstrate their support for the inclusion and success of care-experienced students. The framework for recognition covers the full student life cycle, from outreach to graduation and beyond.

As well as the NNECL Quality Mark, the University has demonstrated its ongoing commitment to supporting care-experienced students, having recently signed up to the Care Leavers Covenant and the Stand Alone Pledge.

The Care Leavers Covenant is a government initiative, asking businesses to make a promise to support care leavers aged 16-25 with living independently. The aim is to provide additional help to these individuals where necessary.

Similarly, The Stand Alone Pledge represents a promise to support students who are estranged from families, who enter higher education without a family network. These individuals are three times more likely to drop out of higher education, and those who sign up to the pledge make a public promise to develop the right support and networks to aid such students.

What’s more, ULaw has also been recognised for its generous contextual offer for care-experienced undergraduate students, which is six grades below the standard offer. The University also offers a grant of £2,000 to undergraduate care-experienced and estranged students, to help with their studies.

Commenting on the recent commendations Morag Duffin, Head of Access and Participation at ULaw, said:

“This recognition is something we’re incredibly proud of at the University. We work hard to ensure students who come to us are supported at every step of their journey, no matter their background, so this is a testament to that commitment. We take great pride in the level of support we offer to care-experienced and estranged students, so it’s really rewarding to see that recognised with this accolade.”

To find out more about The University of Law’s support for care-experienced and estranged students, visit: https://www.law.ac.uk/students/support/care-experienced-and-estranged-students

