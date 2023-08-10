‘Think Big’ at Waltham Forest College

Waltham Forest College has been recognised as London’s fastest growing college.

There are a multitude of reasons why you might want to expand on your education; whether to further your education as a school leaver, or perhaps you’re looking to make a fresh start in your career by learning a new skill that could boost your existing strengths, career prospects, earning potential and your personal wellbeing. Becoming a learner at Waltham Forest College could make all the difference to your future life choices.

The College is one of London’s most successful colleges, ranked among the top three colleges in London and graded ‘Good’ by Ofsted, as well as voted London’s #1 College for ‘Learner Satisfaction’ by students two years in a row, with a high Google review ranking.

The College has even been announced as a WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence, and continues to deliver an innovative curriculum, that serves London’s industries.

London’s fastest growing college prides itself on being inclusive and is committed to ensuring that no student is disadvantaged and with the cost-of-living crisis continuing, the College continues to London’s fastest growing college in the form of financial aid such as bursaries, childcare and has rolled out a programme where every single student at the College has access to FREE breakfast.

There are also several options when it comes to level of study, from entry-level right through to Level 5. Additionally, courses are delivered flexibly to suit your circumstances, including daytime and evening programmes for adults.

One of the changes this year is the introduction of T Levels; these new, government-backed, career focused qualifications have been tailor made for 16-to-18-year-olds and are equivalent to three A-levels. Backed by hundreds of British businesses who helped to design the syllabus, the two-year course combines classroom study with a 45-day industry placement to prepare you for the world of work and higher levels of study.

All these benefits aim to break down the barriers that might be stopping you from pursuing something that could not only bring you great joy but also help to improve your life chances. If you would like to join the growing number of students studying with them simply apply online or attend the College on GCSE results day on Thursday, 24 August 2023.

Published in