Think it’s too late? Think again. 80% of people discover new passions after 40

90% believe it’s easier to discover who you truly are and express yourself later in life.

believe it’s easier to discover who you truly are and express yourself later in life. 89% say they feel more authentically themselves as they age.

say they feel more authentically themselves as they age. 80% feel more confident now than they did earlier in life.

feel more confident now than they did earlier in life. 80% have discovered new passions or interests since turning 40.

have discovered new passions or interests since turning 40. 75% say they feel most at peace with who they are after 40.

say they feel most at peace with who they are after 40. 65% of people over 40 say they’re happier now than at any earlier stage of life.

A powerful new campaign from adult education college, City Lit, is challenging outdated views on ageing and purpose. With its “Find Your Voice” campaign, City Lit is calling on people across the UK to embrace their potential at any age and a new nationwide survey shows there’s never been a better time to start.

Surveying 1,000 people aged 40+, City Lit set out to explore how we grow, change, and discover ourselves later in life. The findings paint an inspiring picture of midlife not as a decline, but as a turning point full of freedom, self assurance, and renewed curiosity.

An overwhelming 75% of respondents said they felt most content or at peace with who they are after turning 40. For many, their 40s marked a transformation: a time when pressure to please others gave way to a stronger sense of self and a desire to explore new paths. In fact, 90% of those surveyed believe it becomes easier to discover and express your true self as you age, while 89% said they feel more authentically themselves now than in their younger years. When asked if they’re happier now than earlier in life, nearly two-thirds (65%) said yes.

Gordon Chi, Director of Marketing at City Lit, commented:

“People often talk about midlife as a crisis but what we’re seeing is something far more positive. For many, this stage of life is a revelation: a moment of clarity, confidence, and rediscovery. It’s when the noise quiets, the expectations ease, and people finally begin to hear their own voice. Through learning, connection, and exploration, we believe everyone can unlock new possibilities – whether they’re 40 or 80. It’s never too late to grow, to express yourself fully, and to become who you were always meant to be.”

The findings reveal a powerful shift after age 40, when many people finally feel free to pursue passions they once thought were out of reach. In fact, 80% said they’ve discovered new interests later in life, with fitness and wellbeing (40%), travel and cultural exploration (38%), and gardening or nature-based hobbies (31%) topping the list.

But it’s not just about what people are doing – it’s about how they’re feeling. More than half (57%) said they now feel less pressure to live up to others’ expectations. Many also enjoy greater financial freedom (44%), more free time (42%), and a better work-life balance (41%) than they had in their younger years.

At the heart of this transformation is one powerful force: learning. For many, education has been key to unlocking confidence, curiosity, and personal growth. 39% said learning helped them build confidence, while others said it opened their minds to new perspectives (37%) or gave them practical skills that led to greater independence (32%). Over a quarter (27%) used education as a way to explore their personal passions. And the appetite to keep learning is strong – more than one in five have already returned to education after 40, and another 17% say they’d love the chance to go back.

Gordon Chi observed,

“At City Lit, we witness people in their 40s, 50s, 60s, and beyond embracing new beginnings. Some are changing careers, others are exploring creative passions and many are finding their voice for the first time. Education often becomes the catalyst that ignites these transformations.”

This insight reflects the heart of City Lit’s Find Your Voice campaign, which believes everyone has unique passions, talents, and ways of expressing themselves. Yet many people move through life without the space, support, or confidence to truly share their voice with the world.

City Lit’s courses are designed to help people unlock that voice; whether it’s through language, art, wellbeing, music, or learning to speak up for the first time. This journey is deeply personal, as seen in the stories of learners like Simba, Alix, and Peter.

Simba, a musician with learning disabilities, found his path through City Lit’s Percussion Orchestra: “My dream is to play music with the Royal Academy Orchestra and write songs with them. I had the chance to perform with Evelyn Glennie, and sitting at the piano beside her made me feel incredibly proud. It showed that people with disabilities can be musicians too and that we deserve to be respected. Sometimes, when I think about receiving City Lit’s Outstanding Learner Award from Evelyn Glennie, I get emotional. It was such a powerful moment – something I’ll never forget.”

Alix, who lives with dyscalculia, turned to City Lit to conquer her fear of numbers so she could go on to study linguistics: “It was difficult; there were tears, there was frustration but I couldn’t have done it without the wonderful teaching I had. Finding your voice in a subject like maths isn’t obvious, but being able to ask for help, and knowing that nobody was going to laugh at me, made all the difference. I felt supported every step of the way, and knowing that people were genuinely on my side helped me believe in myself. That’s what gave me the confidence to keep going.”

Whether it’s a voice silenced by circumstance or one just waiting to be heard, City Lit offers a space for it to grow.