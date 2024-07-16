Tomorrow University partners with Fraunhofer AHEAD to offer applied research MSc in Sustainability, Innovation, and Technology

Tomorrow University of Applied Sciences, the global university for impactful careers, proudly announces the launch of its Impact Master of Science (MSc) program that uniquely combines sustainability, innovation and technology. In collaboration with Fraunhofer AHEAD, Fraunhofer’s premier deep tech incubator, this program promises an unparalleled, practical learning experience, marrying advanced research with real-world application.

Responding to the urgent industry demands for sustainable technological innovation, Tomorrow University’s MSc program is designed to equip learners with the skills needed to drive change across diverse industries. Graduates will be primed for roles such as Sustainability Analyst, Innovation Manager, Technology Consultant, Environmental Technologist, Research and Development Specialist, and Data Scientist. Additionally, the program offers a robust foundation for those pursuing doctoral studies.

Dr Jonathan Costa, Program Director of AI & Sustainable Technologies and Professor of Data Science & AI explains,

“With over half of global organisations increasing investments in sustainability in 2024, the new master’s course meets the demand for sustainability-focused technological innovation. Bridging research and practical application through hands-on projects and industry mentorship, the course has been curated to empower future leaders with the cutting-edge skills, knowledge, network and sense of purpose for driving sustainable global change. Whether you’re a recent graduate in business, technology and innovation, a professional seeking career advancement, or someone changing careers, the MSc is ideal for anyone who wants to solve real-world challenges in the right way.”

Partnerships with power

Fraunhofer AHEAD brings a variety of deep technologies into the curriculum, providing learners with access to cutting-edge tools and mentorship from leading researchers, industry experts, and seasoned entrepreneurs. This partnership ensures that learners are not just academically prepared but are also ready to apply their knowledge in impactful ways.

“We see ourselves as a platform that brings together the key players in entrepreneurial tech transfer in order to create lasting impact,” explained Dr ​​Julia Bauer, Head of Fraunhofer AHEAD. “One of these key players is Tomorrow University of Applied Sciences with its brilliant students and their entrepreneurial potential. We have outstanding technologies and excellent researchers, therefore bringing these two institutions together will be a game-changer.”



Tomorrow University is also collaborating with Technical University of Darmstadt (ise) – known for its rigorous scientific and engineering research – on a research project titled, ‘The Role of AI Literacy for Human-AI Collaboration’. Masters learners embarking on the project will help inform and create educational AI tools (called TocoAI) designed to improve AI literacy amongst diverse learners. The partnership further ensures that Tomorrow University’s curriculum is not only aligned with the latest technological advancements but grounded in robust scientific principles too.

Christian Rebernik, co-founder and co-CEO of Tomorrow University adds,

“This program marks a significant step toward a sustainable future. Our collaboration with Fraunhofer AHEAD and the Technical University of Darmstadt (ise) allows students to engage in pioneering projects with real-world impact, an exciting opportunity for anyone eager to use technology for positive change.”

Tailored Learning Experience

The MSc program spans 2 years full-time or 2-2.5 years part-time, segmented into four transformative phases: Orientation, Calibration, Elevation, and Activation. Students can customize their education through over 15 specializations, aligning with their career aspirations and personal missions. Key focus areas include data analytics, sustainable innovation, digital transformation, and AI-powered solutions.

Program Highlights:

Duration: 2 years full-time or 2-2.5 years part-time



Phases:

Orientation includes seven foundational modules, preparing learners to deepen their expertise in sustainability, innovation and technologies.

Calibration offers over sixteen elective Impact Certificates, allowing students to specialise in areas such as data science, AI, digital transformation, and climate science.

Elevation focuses on finding solutions for Sustainable Development Goals, such as Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-being, Life on Land and Clean Water and Sanitation

In the Activation Phase and Master Thesis, learners get guidance from a dedicated supervisor and industry mentors to research and address their chosen sustainability, innovation or technology mission project

Modules: Core and elective, with over 16 elective Impact Certificates

Research: Emphasis on applied research, perfect for tech/data-focused roles or doctoral pursuits

Projects: Practical, real-world challenges including AI-driven solutions for renewable energy, sustainability assessments, and innovation sprints