Tomorrow’s Engineers Week returns for 2026

EUKEducation has announced its ever-popular national campaign for schools – Tomorrow’s Engineers Week will return for 2026.

Taking place from 9 to 13 November 2026, the week will inspire students to discover the exciting and impactful world of engineering and technology and future careers opportunities.

Each year, thousands of students aged 11 to 14 across the UK take part in the week-long celebration. Schools are invited to download free resources and activities such as lessons plans and assemblies, and engage in Q&A sessions with real engineers.

Beth Elgood, Director of Communications at EngineeringUK, comments

“We’re excited to bring back Tomorrow’s Engineers Week. Now in its 14th year, TE Week has become a staple in many schools’ calendars. It’s a fantastic opportunity for teachers to inspire their students to problem-solve, spark ideas and consider how they could develop solutions for local and global challenges in their future careers.

“Last year, a record 60,000 young people from schools across the UK took part in our activities for schools during the week. With many more participating in activities organised across the engineering and technology community.”

Tomorrow’s Engineers Week is part of EUK Education’s programmes for schools – which aim to inspire young people from all backgrounds to consider engineering and technology careers. All the programmes are free for schools to register.