Top 10 school reflects on rise in pupils, major investment and results success despite sector challenges

A SUCCESSFUL year ended with a place among the top 10 independent schools in Wales for a Bangor institution.

St Gerard’s School was listed eighth in the country in the annual Sunday Times Parent Power Guide.

The news comes after headteacher Campbell Harrison, teachers and staff celebrated a 16% rise in pupils having secured some of the best A Level and GCSE results in Wales over the summer.

Despite the challenges facing the private education sector he revealed the “unity and dedication” of everyone at the school – including parents, carers and the community – gives them confidence heading into 2025.

“We’ve had an unbelievable 12 months and to end it in the top 10 independent schools list for Wales is the perfect Christmas gift,” said Mr Harrison.

“The rise in learners, our amazing exam results and the major investment we have made shows how committed we are to the pupils and their families and raising the bar even higher next year and for years to come.”

St Gerard’s has experienced a major revamp including a new library and Sixth Form suite with modern furniture, games machines, a pool table, plush seating and even a jukebox, while for the first time in its 110-year history primary and secondary school pupils are all now on the same site.

These developments were preceded by an extension to the car park, landscaping, improved access and signage, a ‘wellness walk’, roof repairs and a £150,000 heating system featuring seven state-of-the-art boilers.

There has also been a rebrand of the website and logo, fresh uniforms and an interior redesign, as well as proposals for five-a-side pitches, a multi-use games area (MUGA) and upgraded sports facilities.

Business Manager Steve Griffiths added: “We are delighted to have been listed among the top 10 in Wales, it is well deserved given the investment and more importantly the massive effort of our staff, teachers and pupils.

“This is just the beginning, and while there are challenges facing independent schools across the UK we are focused on our key targets and priorities – nothing will veer us off course.”