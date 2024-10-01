Top 100 honour for Hannah

Gower College Swansea’s (@GowerCollegeSwa) Hannah Pearce has been named as one of the CITB’s Top 100 Most Influential Women in Construction for 2024.

In her role as Learning Area Manager for Built Environment, Hannah has actively advocated for greater female participation in the construction industries.

Since she joined the College in 2022, the department has made significant advances in educational outreach and industry partnerships. This has led to a 366% increase in female participation in their courses which include plumbing, electrical installation, plastering, and bricklaying.

Hannah has also worked to expand apprenticeship opportunities, collaborating with over 159 organisations to provide real-world experience for students.

An accomplished leader in the construction and education sectors, with a strong focus on sustainability, technology, and female empowerment, Hannah began her career as a civil engineer at Lang O’Rourke, working on projects such as the Vauxhall Tower and the Oxford Brookes University Abercrombie building. Here, Hannah’s work not only highlighted her engineering expertise but also her commitment to integrating educational experiences into construction projects.

During her career Hannah contracted meningitis which led her to found Big Bang UK, developing STEM enrichment programs for primary schools where she continued her advocacy for female participation in construction.

Her efforts have earned her major recognition, from a Wales Children’s Activity and Service Award in 2020 to being named a finalist for a Chwarae Teg Woman in STEM Award the same year.

Hannah’s influence extends beyond the classroom too, as she currently serves on several industry boards, including being executive board member of the Swansea Bay Construction Support Group where she continues to shape the future of the construction industry.

“I feel absolutely delighted and honoured to be named in the Top 100 list,” says Hannah. “Throughout my career I’ve always been hugely committed to advancing the role of women in engineering and construction, so it feels amazing to see my name alongside all these other fantastic female role models.

“I hope this recognition shows others, especially those considering joining the industry, that there is a diverse range of roles available in the sector and that there is a place for everyone. I would recommend anyone interested in pursuing a career in construction to take a look at the Go Construct website which is a great resource for employment opportunities.”

“This is a fantastic accolade for Hannah and one she thoroughly deserves,” says Gower College Swansea Principal, Kelly Fountain. “During her time at the College, Hannah has transformed our Built Environment department with her vision, enthusiasm and commitment to widening participation for young female learners.

“The fact that there has been such a positive increase in the number of female students enrolling onto our courses is testament to this dedication. Hannah is a fantastic role model for the sector and for the College. Congratulations Hannah, for this very well-deserved recognition!”