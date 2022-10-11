Top Student Wins Tilhill Award

Harper Adams Countryside and Environmental Management graduate Alex Gregory has been named the winner of this year’s Tilhill Top Student Award.

As part of Tilhill’s work to strengthen links with future forestry, harvesting, and ecology managers, the Company presents awards to top performing students at universities offering degrees in forestry-related subjects across the UK.

Alex’s award was presented by David Crozier, Tilhill Wales Senior Forest Manager – himself a Harper Adams alumnus – at the University’s recent 2022 Graduation Ceremony.

Alex, from Suffolk, studied Sustainable Forestry and Forestry Products on his BSC (Hons) Countryside and Environmental Management degree with the University.

Alex spent his placement year at an ecological consultancy as an assistant ecologist and has secured a job there following graduation and is looking to further his education with an MSc in conservation or environmental forestry.

Upon receiving the Tilhill award of £250 prize money and a wooden carved trophy, Alex said:

“I’d like to express my sincere thanks to Tilhill for presenting me with this award. It was an unexpected surprise.

“I really enjoyed the forestry related modules on my course and realise how important the sustainable management of global and national forest resources are for both present and future generations.”

Nick Covarr, Lecturer in Forestry and Woodland at Harper Adams University said:

“Congratulations to Alex for this fantastic and well-earned achievement. We are sure he has a bright future in the environmental sector ahead of him after an exceptional few years at Harper Adams.

“Thank you to Tilhill for sponsoring this award and for continuing to engage with our students to bring their studies to life. Tilhill continue to provide an irreplaceable element of our teaching experience by sharing their sites, skills and enthusiasm for forestry with us.”

David Crozier added:

“It’s a pleasure to see such a high standard of graduates coming from the countryside sector and gives us all hope for the future!

“It’s important to keep a link between organisations such as Harper Adams University and Tilhill to ensure that future graduates are of an equally high standard and ready for employment in environmentally-conscious roles.”

