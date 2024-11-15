Trade School Enrollment Surges Post-Pandemic, Outpacing Traditional Universities

New Report Highlights Growth in Healthcare and Culinary Arts Programs

November 14, 2024 – A new report released today by Validated Insights, a higher education marketing firm, reveals a significant increase in trade school enrollment following the pandemic, with a 4.9% growth from 2020 to 2023. This surge contrasts sharply with a 0.6% decline in university enrollment during the same period, highlighting a growing preference for career-focused education.

The report was developed by analyzing data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). All trade schools were placed into categories depending on the primary subject matter of programs they deliver to be able to analyze trends in this growing higher education category.

“These findings suggest a shift in the higher education landscape, with trade schools emerging as an attractive option for students seeking a direct path to a fulfilling career,” said Yelena Shapiro, Founder and CEO at Validated Insights.

The report makes it clear that not all trade school categories are experiencing equal growth. Healthcare Trade Schools have seen the most consistent growth in enrollments from 2017 to 2023, leading the overall trade school sector. Furthermore, the report dives deeper into specific program trends, revealing Culinary Arts schools as the fastest-growing subtype of trade school.

“The report highlights the diverse landscape of trade schools, with varying enrollment trends across different categories and subtypes. While some sectors face challenges, others, like Culinary Arts and Beauty and Wellness, present significant growth opportunities and shifting student attitudes. Validated Insights unique categorization methodology enables us to keep a close eye on this growing market and analyze trends by trade school category,” said Brady Colby, Head of Market Research at Validated Insights and formerly, founder of Thirty Two Edu, which was acquired by Validated Insights in 2023.

Key Trade School Report Findings: