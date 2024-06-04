Train to Care partnership will support future job applications

@BordersCollege recently ran a six-week Train to Care course in partnership with NHS Borders, Scottish Borders Council (SBC) and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

The course, delivered by the Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation, included short courses in Emergency First Aid at Work (REHIS), Health & Safety (REHIS), Moving & Handling, Dementia Awareness, Nutrition, Infection, Prevention and Control and Work Placement.

Funded by the UK Shared Prosperity fund and SBC’s No One Left Behind Employability Funding Stream, participants benefitted from upskilling, recognised certificates, confidence building and interview experience.

Katharine Mathison, Director of Enterprise & Business Innovation, commented:

“Delighted to be part of the celebration of success for this group of students who have all worked incredibly hard to overcome challenges and make the most of this opportunity. Feedback from our partners – NHS, SBC and DWP – has been overwhelmingly positive. Congratulations everyone!”

Dougie Pringle from DWP said:

“It was a really good celebration of the course, and all the candidates were very positive about what they had learned. It was also good to see how much the providers had enjoyed having the candidates at their workplaces and the positive impact our candidates had on their services. Hopefully, most of them will be able to take up employment in the near future.”

Juliette Leckie from NHS Borders commented:

“On behalf of NHS Borders and the education team, we are proud to have had the opportunity to support and work alongside SBC, DWP & Borders college in supporting the individuals who attended the “Train to Care” programme. During the time the candidates spent at NHS Borders, they were given the opportunity to obtain various certificates & work experience, which will support future job applications, hopefully resulting in a future career path within the organisation. We would like to wish the graduates all the best in their future roles and hope to get to work alongside them in the future.”

Quotes from the course participants included:

“Overall, I enjoyed the course; getting First Aid training and other qualifications was very helpful. The highlight of the course has been the work placement. Seeing how a day in this profession played out was very illuminating.”

“The course was great and a very nice experience. It was a great feeling when I learned how we should care – it was heart-touching.”

“I found the course informative and enlightening. Being able to work on a placement with an environment I would apply to was my highlight.”

“I enjoyed getting the chance to learn about the NHS application and interview process.”

“Really interesting and gained more knowledge for the future. The highlight was learning about Dementia.”