Training restaurant at The Sheffield College wins industry ‘Oscars’ award for the second year in a row

A restaurant at The Sheffield College which trains the next generation of talent has won a top industry award for the second year running.

The Silver Plate is the winner of this year’s Craft Guild of Chefs Accredited College Restaurant Award sponsored by Wafflemeister.

Seen as the chefs’ Oscars, the Craft Guild of Chefs Awards are among the most respected accolades in the catering and hospitality industry.

The awards, which cover 19 categories, celebrate the exceptional talent, dedication and impact of chefs working across the whole of the sector.

Len Unwin, Curriculum Team Leader, Catering and Hospitality, The Sheffield College, said:

“We’re thrilled to have won this award for the second year in a row and so proud of our students who constantly push themselves to go further.”

He added:

“This achievement wouldn’t be possible without our fantastic industry experts. Together, we are committed to inspiring the next generation and ensuring they have the skills for rewarding careers.”

The Silver Plate offers fine dining lunches as well as gourmet tasting menus and guest chef evenings.

Open to college staff as well as the public for bookings during term-time, the restaurant has a loyal following of around 6,000 customers a year.

Students develop their knowledge and skills in a realistic training environment either as chefs working in the restaurant training kitchen or in a hospitality role as front of house serving customers.

The college has strong links with industry experts who support the curriculum and development of students’ skills by providing guest lectures and guest chef evenings.

Recent highlights include former student Ian Musgrave, Executive Sous Chef at The Ritz London, which has two Michelin stars, returning to share his expertise. Ian helped students prepare a fine dining Ritz inspired menu for guests last month.

Other well established connections include Dan Ashmore, Executive Chef at Schloss, Roxburghe, and Ross Sneddon, Executive Pastry Chef at The Balmoral. The college also works with MSK Ingredients who are involved in its employer skills academies.

David McKown MBE, Chief Assessor, commented:

“The Sheffield College offers an excellent teaching faculty with fantastic kitchens well equipped to develop great chefs of the future. In the Silver Plate, they have a great training restaurant that provides an essential platform for the development of careers.”

The award winners were announced at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on 16th June 2025 attended by scores of leading lights in the industry.

They included Clare Smyth MBE, the first British female chef to hold three Michelin stars in the UK, who won the Special Award in recognition of her extraordinary contributions to the culinary world.

The college has a well-established track record for its catering and hospitality expertise. The Silver Plate was accredited by the Craft Guild of Chefs in 2022.

Meanwhile, students won the Zest Quest Asia 2024 competition and placed second this year. The college also won the UK Young Restaurant Team of the Year 2024.