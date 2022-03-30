Twinkl Introduces: School Scents Candles – Rekindle A Memory

Educational Publisher Twinkl is launching a range of nose-talgic candles that will bring fond memories of your school-days wafting back.

School Scents consists of six different classroom-themed scented candles, which can be purchased together or as individually. They make the perfect present for the teacher in your life or to bring a friend or family member back to the good old days of primary school.

Twinkl’s exciting new range includes memory-jogging scents from your time at school such as:

Wet Paper Towels

Lost School Jumpers

Cold Tea

PE Kits

The Pain Of Lost Glue Lids

Tears Of An Ofsted Inspector

Each comes with a unique smell crafted by the teaching experts at Twinkl. Will you choose, for instance, the Wet Paper Towels candle? According to the Twinkl store, this candle “has all the mystical healing properties of the wonderful wet paper towels you remember from the school nurse’s office. The epitome of love and care, light this candle to soothe any situation. Headache? Stick a wet paper towel on it! Grazed knee from the playground? Wet paper towel! Broken arm? Hold a wet paper towel to it while we call home. This candle has the same calming effect and we can’t wait for you to smell it.”

Speaking on the launch of the exciting new range, Leon Smith, Chief Customer Officer at Twinkl, said:

“We’re excited for people to get a whiff of what we’ve been creating for the past few months. The team have worked so hard to bring together a set of smells which re-ignite some of the best memories from primary school and transport anyone who picks up a Twinkl School Scents candle back to the classroom. It’ll be nostalgic at first smell!”

More information on the scentsational new candles can be found on the Twinkl store. The publisher is hopeful that this line of candles will bring joy to teachers, parents and anyone who has fond memories of primary school. Thanks to Twinkl, you will never lose the scent of your school days again.

