Twinkl Launches its Back to School campaign with teacher wellbeing focus

Twinkl’s #BacktoTwinkl campaign aims to support educators to find the right balance at the start of the school term.

Global educational publisher, Twinkl, has kickstarted its Back to School campaign to support educators as they prepare for the year ahead. This year, the campaign is titled #BacktoTwinkl and is centred around the various ways the organisation brings support to educators.

BacktoTwinkl will run over a five-week period until the 24th of September. The campaign will feature teacher-giveaways, blogs and ‘Back to School Hacks’, to help educators prepare for term-time. This includes classroom resources as well as advice on beginning the year with a balanced work-life and mindset.

The #BacktoTwinkl giveaways will be open to any educator, and can be found on Twinkl’s Facebook and Instagram pages. The publisher will also be publishing blogs over the course of the five weeks to provide further insight to those working in education.

For many teachers, the start of the new academic year can be rewarding yet stressful. Educators may be facing new classrooms, pupils and co-workers, and will have the desire to start the term as well as possible. Teachers may also be facing learners who are more anxious, or animated, than usual as the new term begins.

Twinkl’s CEO and Co-Founder, Jonathan Seaton, says,

“We are delighted to launch our annual Back to School campaign for 2022. As a company made up of educators, we are all too familiar with the excitement and pressure of starting the new school year.

“My wife Susie and I founded Twinkl with a clear mission to help those who teach. We always aim to provide quality materials to help provide support to educators through our engaging classroom resources, as well as our tips and tricks provided by our experts.

“We look forward to seeing how our learning materials can be there for teachers to start the school term in a positive and supported way.”

Twinkl was founded in 2010 by husband and wife Jonathan, and Susie Seaton. The publisher has over 900,000 educational resources on their website, and has 14 million users across over 200 countries.

