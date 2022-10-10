Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

UK Cyber Security Council CEO joins Aston University as visiting professor

FE News Editor October 10, 2022
0 Comments
C Learning Google Workspace for Education In Article Block advert

The CEO of the UK Cyber Security Council has joined Aston University as a visiting professor.  Simon Hepburn, a 25-year veteran of the charity, education and careers sectors, will join the University’s College of Business and Social Sciences

The position recognises an individual’s contribution to industry throughout their career, and to assist the University through guidance, employment support and increased representation.  

Having previously been chief executive of a charity and a founder of two others, Simon will work with Aston University to widen access and views of the university, as well as industry knowledge. Simon will continue to act as a role model for students and the wider community who are interested in cyber security and has been appointed to inspire the next generation of cyber professionals. 

Professor Hepburn said:  

“I am delighted to be joining Aston University as a visiting professor. 

“The range of courses currently on offer at the University – and the quality of cyber practitioners the University produces – are critical to keep people and businesses safe in an increasingly digital world.

“I hope to work closely alongside the university, its students and alumni, helping to open up opportunities in the sector and setting candidates on the right path to pursue vital and rewarding careers in cyber security.”

Professor George Feiger, executive dean of the College of Business and Social Sciences at Aston University, said: 

“This well-deserved award recognises the distinguished contribution that Professor Hepburn has made and continues to make to cyber security. 

“We are privileged to have someone of Simon’s pedigree join our faculty.  

“He will provide invaluable stimulus and advice for our students and staff alike. 

Simon Hepburn will be officially unveiled by the University at a UK Cyber Security Council event on 10 October, before speaking at the body’s Ethnic Minorities in Cyber Symposium the next day

 Anitha Chinnaswamy is one of the steering group members of the EMiC network and has been involved in several initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion in the cybersecurity sector.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
FE News Editor

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this