UK Cyber Security Council CEO joins Aston University as visiting professor

The CEO of the UK Cyber Security Council has joined Aston University as a visiting professor. Simon Hepburn, a 25-year veteran of the charity, education and careers sectors, will join the University’s College of Business and Social Sciences.

The position recognises an individual’s contribution to industry throughout their career, and to assist the University through guidance, employment support and increased representation.

Having previously been chief executive of a charity and a founder of two others, Simon will work with Aston University to widen access and views of the university, as well as industry knowledge. Simon will continue to act as a role model for students and the wider community who are interested in cyber security and has been appointed to inspire the next generation of cyber professionals.

Professor Hepburn said:

“I am delighted to be joining Aston University as a visiting professor.

“The range of courses currently on offer at the University – and the quality of cyber practitioners the University produces – are critical to keep people and businesses safe in an increasingly digital world.

“I hope to work closely alongside the university, its students and alumni, helping to open up opportunities in the sector and setting candidates on the right path to pursue vital and rewarding careers in cyber security.”

Professor George Feiger, executive dean of the College of Business and Social Sciences at Aston University, said:

“This well-deserved award recognises the distinguished contribution that Professor Hepburn has made and continues to make to cyber security.

“We are privileged to have someone of Simon’s pedigree join our faculty.

“He will provide invaluable stimulus and advice for our students and staff alike.

Simon Hepburn will be officially unveiled by the University at a UK Cyber Security Council event on 10 October, before speaking at the body’s Ethnic Minorities in Cyber Symposium the next day

