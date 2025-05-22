Latest News

From education to employment

UK Exam Board Launches First International GCSE and A Level in Artificial Intelligence

Learning Resource Network (LRN) May 22, 2025
A UK-based exam board has become the first in the world to formally introduce general qualifications in Artificial Intelligence (AI) at both International GCSE and A Level. The initiative, spearheaded by the Learning Resource Network (LRN), offers structured AI education for students aged 14–19 through approved schools and centres worldwide.

The qualifications are designed to equip learners with an understanding of AI concepts, applications, and ethical considerations. They are equivalent in academic weight to traditional subjects such as Mathematics or Physics, and are available internationally.

Dr Muhammad Zohaib Tariq, Chief Executive of LRN, said:

“This is Britain taking the lead in AI education. By launching the world’s first full school qualification in Artificial Intelligence, we’re setting a global standard — and giving students everywhere the chance to build strong academic foundations for the AI-powered future.”

Content and Structure

The International GCSE in AI introduces core topics including:

  • Machine learning
  • Rule-based systems
  • Robotics
  • Ethics of AI

The International A Level builds on this foundation with modules in:

  • Neural networks and deep learning
  • Natural language processing
  • AI law and intellectual property
  • Global policy and ethical implications

Both levels include written and practical assessments to ensure conceptual understanding and applied skills.

Professor Joe Jize Yan, an expert in Sensor Technology and Microsystems at the University of Southampton said:

“An AI-focused A-level is well-suited, balancing accessibility and relevance by introducing core AI concepts, real-world applications, and ethics without excessive mathematical complexity. It’s ideal for applied AI or interdisciplinary interests, though those aiming for university AI or computer science might need more programming and math experience.”

Relevance and Skills Development

The launch comes amid growing concern about a global digital skills shortage. According to UK government and industry research, demand for workers with AI expertise is increasing faster than supply.

Professor David B. Tann, Vice Provost (Technology) & Executive Dean of School of Architecture, Computing and Engineering, at the University of East London, said:

“Developing International A-level AI is an excellent and innovative way to equip students with future-proof tech skills for the digital age, preparing them for university and enhancing employability. These qualifications could also improve access for underrepresented students, and UK universities would likely welcome them if they meet expected standards.”

Professor Chris Imafidon, Visiting Professor at Yale University, added:

“This initiative is long overdue. We must equip our students with the tools of tomorrow, today, to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.”

International Uptake

LRN’s qualifications are already being adopted by schools in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. They are designed for international use and align with global academic standards.

“By offering a full qualification, not just a module, the UK is setting a new precedent in school-level AI education,” said Dr Tariq.

Published in: Education News | FE News
Learning Resource Network (LRN)

