ULaw launches SQE 1 Preparation course

The University of Law (ULaw) has launched a new course for professionals working in the legal industry who are looking to qualify as solicitors in England and Wales using the SQE pathway.

The new course is designed to ease the pressure of studying and working full time and is spread out over 40 weeks, with 10 hours of study per week. The SQE1 Preparation for Legal Professionals course is flexible, allowing students to pause their studies, allowing maximum flexibility around professional workloads.

ULaw’s SQE programmes focus not only on preparing to take the SQE but also on enhancing the commercial and personal skills and behaviours needed to equip lawyers for the world of work.

The aim of the SQE1 Preparation for Legal Professionals is to provide candidates with the detailed knowledge they will need to pass the SQE1 assessments, while taking into account their existing knowledge and skills.

The Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) is the new centralised way to qualify as a solicitor in England and Wales. It is replacing the current Legal Practice Course (LPC) route to practice and the QLTS. SQE1 and SQE2 are centralised assessments mandated by the Solicitors’ Regulation Authority SRA.

Peter Crisp, Deputy Vice Chancellor Law at ULaw, said:

“Our programmes build on our heritage of outstanding teaching and support for our students. They incorporate the latest learning technology and flexible study options which we are confident will ensure exam success in the SQE for those aspiring to become solicitors, as well as supporting those who are already working in the legal profession to qualify.

“The introduction of our SQE1 Preparation for Legal Professionals course will enable those already working in the legal profession to continue the great work they do whilst furthering their legal education and readying them for the new SQE route to qualification.”

For more information about ULaw please visit www.law.ac.uk

