United Colleges Group backs PM’s plan for UK to be ‘global partner of choice’ in education

United Colleges Group (UCG) has welcomed new government proposals to strengthen the UK’s role as a global education leader, following the launch of a refreshed International Education Strategy aimed at growing the value of education exports from £32.3billion to £40billion a year by 2030.

The updated strategy pledges to “increase the UK’s international standing through education and make the UK the global partner of choice at every stage of learning” while reducing regulation and supporting cashflow for colleges expanding abroad ─ a direction firmly aligned with UCG, which is already leading the way through long-term partnership work in China and new opportunities for students worldwide.

With the strategy outlining China as having specific strategic importance for the UK, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer reaffirmed this with a visit to China recently, looking to renew high-level engagement to drive travel and cultural exchanges.

The PM’s official spokesperson said: “The prime minister has been clear that a reset relationship with China, that it’s no longer in an ice age, is beneficial to British people and British business.”

United Colleges Group has campuses across three boroughs in Central and North West London ─ including City of Westminster College, College of North West London and the Cockpit Theatre ─ and its CEO and Group Principal, Stephen Davis, welcomed the government’s new plans.

He said:

“This renewed national commitment recognises the power of international collaboration in our sector to change lives and strengthen communities. At United Colleges Group, our growing global partnerships and relationships are giving students real opportunities to exchange ideas and develop the skills that employers value most.”

During the past two years, UCG has established a network of international partnerships in China, fostering collaboration in teaching and education pathways.

Recent visits by UCG leaders including Mr Davis, James Wilson (Principal) and Charles Cao Quin (Honorary Group Senior Deputy Principal International) have led to a series of formal cooperation agreements, with highlights including:

Hangzhou No.4 High School (Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province): Sister-school arrangement promoting student and teacher exchanges, joint activities and academic collaboration. The partnership was renewed in 2025 with expanded exchange programmes and a summer visit from Hangzhou students to London.

Boston International School (Wuxi City, Jiangsu Province): Agreement to collaborate on international study opportunities and teacher training.

Gaoqing Education Evaluation Company (Nanjing, Jiangsu Province): Partnership exploring innovative approaches to educational evaluation and global project development.

Beijing Luhe International Academy (Beijing): Academic collaboration and lectures by UCG senior leaders on vocational education and best practice in the UK. Mr Davis delivered a lecture on UK secondary and vocational education to an audience of managers and teachers

Beijing Aus-Canada Education Consulting Co. Ltd (ESS Group, Beijing): Signing of a cooperation agreement and the establishment of the new UCG China Office to coordinate long-term partnerships and student recruitment.

As part of this same international vision, United Colleges Group has also secured full funding from the UK Government’s Turing Scheme, the national programme supporting study and work abroad. This funding will enable 80 students to travel to Bali and Thailand in June and July this year.

Delivered in partnership with Think Pacific, the trips are designed to give students from across UCG’s colleges hands-on opportunities in community development, sustainability and leadership projects which will help them to gain more confidence and increase their global awareness.

A number of the students gaining a place on the trips will be leaving the UK for the very first time in their lives which aligns closely with UCG’s mission to promote inclusion and social mobility through education.

With a growing international presence and new collaborations planned for 2026, United Colleges Group continues to lead by example, shaping an inclusive, globally minded future for further education.

So far this year, UCG has already hosted delegations from two institutions in the Netherlands ─ ROC van Twente and Vechtdal College ─ for a visit which showcased recent educational innovations and provided a valuable opportunity for all organisations to learn from each other.