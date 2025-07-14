United Colleges Group leads the way in London with Investors in Diversity Gold

United Colleges Group (UCG) is delighted to announce it has been awarded the prestigious Investors in Diversity Gold – Leaders in Diversity accreditation by the National Centre for Diversity, becoming the only college in London to hold this status.

This recognition is a significant milestone for UCG’s five campuses in the capital, which include City of Westminster College, College of North West London and the Cockpit Theatre, affirming its deep-rooted commitment to fostering an inclusive, respectful and high-performing learning and working environment.

After first achieving Investors in Diversity in 2021, then being reaccredited in 2023, United Colleges Group continues to shape the future of inclusive education in London, with this latest accolade serving as a powerful reminder that equity and excellence go hand in hand.

The Gold award follows a comprehensive assessment process and highlights UCG’s exemplary work across all six pillars of FREDIE (Fairness, Respect, Equality, Diversity, Inclusion, Engagement), with the report noting: “FREDIE principles are embedded throughout United Colleges Group’s core identity, from its vision and values to strategic plans and performance frameworks. This integration ensures that inclusion is not an add-on but a fundamental aspect of how the organisation operates and evolves.”

On UCG’s Leadership and Governance, inspectors commented:

“The organisation benefits from an active and diverse Board of Governors, and senior leaders consistently demonstrate their commitment by championing FREDIE values internally and across the wider sector.”

Staff and Student Engagement initiatives and Inclusive Practices across the campuses were praised by

“fostering a vibrant, inclusive culture where staff and students alike feel empowered to contribute and thrive”, while the college’s Grow Your Own programme helps “to develop and retain talent from within, while proactive work to reduce the gender pay gap and tackle underrepresentation ensures meaningful, sustained progress toward equity.”

Solat Chaudhry, Chief Executive of the National Centre for Diversity, said:

“On behalf of the National Centre for Diversity, I would like to congratulate United Colleges Group, their staff and stakeholders on the successful achievement of the Investors in Diversity Gold, Leaders in Diversity award following the assessment process.

“The Investors in Diversity Gold, Leaders in Diversity journey and achievement of the standard gives a positive message to all the stakeholders, internal and external, and each person should be congratulated for their input and success of the organisation.”

Stephen Davis, CEO and Group Principal, United Colleges Group, said:

“This award is a clear reflection of the commitment, hard work, and compassion demonstrated across our entire organisation. We are proud to lead by example and to create a place where everyone, regardless of their background, can feel valued, supported and inspired to succeed.”