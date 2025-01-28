United Colleges Group spotlights men’s mental health in week-long programme

United Colleges Group (UCG) recently celebrated its annual EmpowerMENt Week, an initiative designed to raise awareness around mental health.

Men’s mental health is an important topic in the UK today. According to the Mental Health Foundation, men report lower levels of life satisfaction to women yet only make up 36% of referrals to NHS talking therapies.

Diana Brown, Head of Student Support Services at United Colleges Group, found a similar behavioural trend across colleges. She said: “We noticed that our female students are very good at seeking help from Student Support Services but this skill – of recognising a problem and seeking support – is not reflected in our male cohort.

“Therefore, our team launched EmpowerMENt Week to make sure that every student, no matter their gender, felt empowered to acknowledge and discuss mental health and seek support where needed.”

Now in its second year, EmpowerMENt Week helps students recognise the importance of combating unhelpful stigmas around men’s mental health. As part of the initiative, in-person workshops are staged on topics such as consent and boundaries, finance, conflict resolution and personal safety.

Highlights of the week included a dynamic panel discussion at UCG’s Paddington Campus (City of Westminster College) about mind health, featuring a group of diverse speakers from staff and invited guests (Michael Adams – Consultant, Franklin Asante – Chair of the Corporation at United Colleges Group, Bilal Bobat – Vice Principal at United Colleges Group. Akeem Edwards – Deputy Head at Crest Academy & Director of Jump Starters TC, Naga Kandiah – Senior Solicitor at MTC Solicitors and Lindon Wallace – Enrichment Team Leader at United Colleges Group).

While learners at UCG’s Willesden campus (College of North West London) welcomed the arrival of a United Borders bus, a charity that works to support at-risk youths in the local community. Student rap artists performed on the bus, sharing their experiences and covering themes of wellbeing and resilience.

Compassion and empathy are core principles at UCG and EmpowerMENt Week is an example of how the college works to ensure every student feels acknowledged, accepted, and empowered to use the tools they need to thrive.