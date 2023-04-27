University Centre Warrington celebrates relocation with blue plaque unveiling

The University of Chester has celebrated its relocation into the heart of the Warrington with the unveiling of a blue heritage plaque in honour of African American slavery abolitionist, Sarah Parker Remond.

Supported by the Nubian Jak Community Trust, the University honoured the legacy of the prominent lecturer, physician and women’s rights campaigner whose series of lectures in Warrington in the early 1800s spoke of her commitment to education, human rights, and women’s suffrage.

The event, attended by local dignitaries, including Mayor of Warrington Cllr Jean Flaherty, was organised to mark the official launch of the University Centre Warrington, following its recent move from Padgate into the town centre.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Eunice Simmons said:

“It is exciting to see this move into the town come to fruition and the University is extremely proud to be a part of such a welcoming town that continues to go from strength to strength.

“Sarah Parker Remond House is a site a dedicated to teaching the vital services that are the backbone of every community – education, health, social care and policing and we are delighted to have worked with Nubian Jak Community Trust to highlight the story of such an inspirational agent of change, not only right here in Warrington but across the UK.

“Sarah Remond’s legacy is one that deserves to be celebrated and remembered, and the installation of a blue plaque in her honour is fitting tribute to her remarkable legacy and a significant step in ensuring that her story is not forgotten.”

Dr Jak Beula, from the Nubian Jak Community Trust, added:

“It’s remarkable that a woman born 197 years ago was able to overcome the hurdles of racism and sexism, on her way to becoming an international renown lecturer, physician and feminist icon for the ages.

“Nubian Jak would like to salute the University Centre Warrington for recognising Sarah Parker Remond with a blue heritage plaque and having a building at the University of Chester named in her honour.”

The event also marked the officially opening of the University’s Time Square location – a prominent town centre hub for the University Centre Warrington, which offers small lecture spaces, study zones, as well as spaces to connect for students, businesses, schools, colleges, and the local community.

Professor Simmons added: “These buildings are the physical embodiment of our vision for the future of higher education in Warrington. They show our growing commitment to creating new opportunities to support the local economy with a highly educated and skilled work force.”

