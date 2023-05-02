University College Birmingham wins International award and claimed Silver for University of the year

University College Birmingham scoops International Award at prestigious event

The University also came second across four other categories, including the silver award for University of the year

University College Birmingham has won the International award and claimed Silver for University of the year following nine nominations at the Whatuni Awards.

Recognising the Midlands-based university for its support for International students, University College Birmingham won two awards, as well as being in the shortlist of the top five for six of the categories at the ceremony dinner at The Brewery in London.

The awards, which are the only annual higher education awards based solely on student satisfaction rates and feedback from current students, cover facilities and accommodation to quality of teaching, support for students and career prospects on graduation.

The International award recognised the extensive support provided for students from overseas, from their very first interaction with the University whilst still abroad, to their welfare while studying, as well as the integration between international and domestic students. The University supports over 9,000 students from more than 90 countries, with the majority staying within the region once they graduate.

University College Birmingham has a diverse student body, with the majority of their students the first in their family to attend university. Over the past two decades the University has developed a reputation for its industry leading culinary arts courses and has an extensive curriculum across multiple sectors, working in partnership with local employers.

Professor Michael Harkin, Vice-Chancellor and Principal, said:

“Congratulations to our international team for their outstanding work in building the overall student experience and support for our overseas cohort from even before they arrive in the UK to their welfare while studying with us. As an extremely diverse community, we are also proud to have such excellent integration between our international and domestic students.”

He added: “To be just one point off from winning University of the Year is a fantastic achievement, especially after winning last year. I’d like to thank everyone in the sector for setting such a high bar.

“We are proud that our students’ overall experience at the University has been overwhelmingly positive. Thank you to our staff and students for their unwavering support.”

Alice Wilby, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Access, Participation and Student Experience), at University College Birmingham, said:

“From our amazing teaching staff to our Centre for Academic Skills and English, which provides students with essential skills, to dedicated disability support all the way through to our compassionate health and wellbeing team, the University is proud to be able to strengthen students’ experience. Thank you to all of our staff for their long-standing support for our students.”

