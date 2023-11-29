University of Chester’s Law School to host national event on the future of the legal profession

A major national event focusing on the future of the legal profession will take place at the University of Chester.

The “Carrie Morrison Lecture: A Focus on the Next 100 Years” will be hosted by the University’s Chester Law School in conjunction with the Law Society of England and Wales.

The event focuses on the challenges and barriers to gender equality, and how organisations can move the conversation beyond talk, to action, with the aim of shaping a more inclusive profession. This follows on from the University’s recent successful Women in Law exhibition.

The lecture will feature a keynote address from Victoria Evans, a Partner at Level Law. Victoria is a commercial lawyer who has held roles in the sports and media industry including for both European and Olympic Federations. In March 2022, she became the fastest Female to Solo Row the Atlantic, breaking the previous record by more than eight days.

Victoria will be joined on the panel by Shantha David, the Head of Legal Services at Unison, Neha Lugg, a Senior Legal Trainer at Lewis Silkin LLP, and by Deyontae James, Associate Solicitor at Rradar.

Professor Chantal Davies from the University’s School of Law has been instrumental in bringing the event to Chester. She said:

“This is a fantastic accolade for the University and shows the difference that the Law School is making both for our students and for the legal community in the North West.

“The event is a wonderful opportunity for the legal profession to not only look back at the distance that has been travelled, in breaking down barriers, but this is also an opportunity to look forward to a more diverse and inclusive profession.”

