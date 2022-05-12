University of Derby recognised for ‘world-leading’ research

The University of Derby is delivering world-leading and internationally excellent research in Education, according to the Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2021 results announced today.

In total, the University submitted 27 Case Studies demonstrating how research has impacted business and society across its core academic themes and subjects.

Notable achievements for the University across other subject areas include:

Computer Science and Informatics (74%), Social Work and Social Policy (71%), Earth Systems and Environmental Sciences (69%), Art and Design (66%) and Communication, Culture and Media Studies (58%) is ‘world-leading’ and ‘internationally excellent’ in terms of originality, significance and rigour.

100% of the University’s research impact and significance in Earth Systems and Environmental Sciences is classified as 4* (outstanding) and 3* (very considerable). 83% in Education is classified as 4* (outstanding) and 3* (very considerable).

A 3* research environment – assessed in terms of vitality, sustainability, and how this enables research – for areas including Allied Health Professionals, Business and Management Studies, Social Work and Social Policy, Education, Art and Design and Communication and Cultural Studies.

Speaking about the University’s results, Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Derby, said:

“Since the last REF in 2014, our researchers have continued to generate distinctive, world-leading, and impactful research as part of our ongoing drive to becoming a more research-focused institution. “These REF 2021 results mark a step change for the University of Derby, reflecting our commitment to delivering excellence in research at an international level, while positively impacting our high-quality teaching and learning. I would like to celebrate our staff, students and partners for the effort, expertise and collaboration that has gone into our submission.”

Professor Warren Manning, Provost Innovation and Research the University of Derby, added:

“Working collaboratively with businesses and organisations in Derby, Derbyshire and the region to deliver applied research and knowledge exchange is an area of strength for us. Our REF submission further demonstrates how our innovation and research expertise aligns to our partners’ needs and supports them to tackle challenges and make a positive impact regionally and globally.”

The University has demonstrated positive impact on the economy, society or culture through its submissions.

Find out more about the national REF 2021 results on the official REF website.

