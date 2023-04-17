University of Greenwich offers £300,000 worth of scholarships for AI course

30x £10k awards are available exclusively for UK domicile students who are female, black, registered disabled or from low socioeconomic background.

Students will be able to study MSc Data Science and its Applications, a brand new course at the University of Greenwich announced for September 2023, with the assistance of these scholarships.

Thirty English universities will share an £8.1 million fund to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) and data science postgraduate conversion course scholarships to increase diversity. This funding from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and Office for Artificial Intelligence (OAI) is being awarded by the Office for Students (OfS) to universities to deliver the AI and data science scholarships.

MSc Data Science and its Applications has been designed to increase the skilled workforce and diversity in qualified data science experts in the UK market. Taught by experienced and dedicated academics, this course will support students to gain a solid grounding in data science theory and practice.

Students will apply their data handling skills to real-world problems in a variety of applied fields and develop the practical skills that will help them to critically analyse, solve and evaluate data-heavy projects.

Those on the course will get to choose modules in different applications of data science, meaning they can tailor the programme to areas of interest and career aspirations.

Students will study on the University of Greenwich’s Greenwich Campus, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

John Blake, director for fair access and participation at the OfS, said:

‘This funding provides opportunities for students underrepresented in these industries to achieve their career aspirations. This funding builds on the successes of the programme’s recent students, and provides the UK’s data science and AI sector with a wider pool of highly skilled graduates.

‘Following a competitive bidding process, we are investing an initial £8.1 million in 30 universities to deliver high quality conversion courses that lead to positive outcomes for students. This funding will enhance the relationships established between universities and employers that are vital for the success of this industry.

‘Universities have responded to the various needs of these students, such as offering flexible learning for mature students and for those with caring responsibilities. Early evidence suggests students from the priority groups are successfully completing their courses and connecting with employers. We encourage more employers to get involved to nurture this talent and help train the digital workforce of tomorrow.’

