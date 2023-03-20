University of Leeds announces MSc in Data Science (Statistics) on Coursera

Online learning platform, Coursera, is proud to announce a new Master of Science (MSc) in Data Science (Statistics) from the University of Leeds, one of the largest higher education institutions in the UK and recognised among the leading 100 universities worldwide.

The degree program, developed in collaboration with the School of Mathematics and the Leeds Institute for Data Analytics (LIDA), will equip learners with in-demand data skills and prepare them for careers in healthcare, environmental science, and other data-driven STEM fields.

Data science related professions are already in high demand and likely to increase further over the next few years. In fact, it’s estimated that the global data analytics industry will grow more than 500% by 2030. Those with technical skills and qualifications, such as the MSc in Data Science from the University of Leeds, will be well positioned for the future labour market.

The Master’s offers both foundational data science courses and specialized statistics courses. Students will develop a range of skills, including proficiency in key programming languages, the ability to analyse large datasets, and an understanding of data handling and governance. The course includes practical projects, allowing students to demonstrate their skills to potential employers, and prepare for senior roles in business, government, and nonprofit sectors.

Prof. Jeff Grabill, Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Student Education, said:

“This is a fantastic example of our investment in digital technologies and commitment to grow our fully online education portfolio to benefit students around the world. We have an ambitious strategy to transform learning for students, and by offering fully-online courses like this MSc in Data Science, we can give people who would never be able to step foot on campus the opportunity to experience our high-level teaching and research. Our aim is to remove boundaries to learning, and digital education allows us to engage with the world in a different way – and adds to the already outstanding learning opportunities already available at the University of Leeds.”

Marni Baker Stein, Chief Content Officer at Coursera, said:

“This degree program offers a great opportunity for learners to acquire the highly sought-after skills that are indispensable in today’s data-centric workforce. By bringing this degree online we have opened it up to all our learners worldwide and enabled more people to gain a world-class education. This program offers a transformative educational experience that is not only accessible but also adaptable to the evolving demands of the industry.”

The online MSc allows students to participate remotely in an interactive and engaging learning experience. Students can connect with faculty and peers through live and asynchronous online content, such as discussions, activities, and tutoring. The program also allows students to try open courses related to the degree before applying, with any progress made counting toward the full degree.

The University of Leeds is recognised as one the world’s top 100 universities and this partnership with Coursera will allow learners from around the world to access their world-class expertise and gain valuable in-demand skills that better prepare them for STEM careers.

Published in