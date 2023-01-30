University of Salford Business School names Jeanette Gamble first Honorary International Industry Fellow

University of Salford Business School has appointed Jeanette Gamble, Managing Director in Morgan Stanley’s Enterprise Technology and Services organisation and head of Data and Analytics Infrastructure Technology and Web Services, as its first Honorary International Industry Fellow, bridging the gap between industry and academia to enhance the student experience.

A Salford Business School alumni, Jeanette studied BSc Business Information Technology and graduated in 2000, before joining Morgan Stanley’s analyst programme 23 years ago as a graduate trainee.

Jeanette has held positions of increasing responsibility across the firm’s Technology and Finance organisations. Her roles have spanned enterprise computing, application development, quality assurance and production management, finance, and enterprise crisis management. In 2006, Jeanette was promoted to Vice President, Executive Director in 2010 and most recently, Managing Director in 2020. She is currently based in New York City.

As an Industry Fellow, Jeanette will support students’ employability as they prepare to progress into the world of work. She will provide career and CV coaching, and educate students on what a career in the corporate world could look like. Students will also benefit from mock interviews to assist them in articulating their strengths, skills and experiences effectively to hiring managers.

Jeanette comments:

“I came from a very small town in Northern Ireland and am a big believer that you can be anything you want to be, even if it’s something you can’t necessarily see in the current marketplace. I’m incredibly proud of everything I’ve achieved and for years now have been supporting kids to progress on the path to where they want to be.

“My time at Salford is filled with great memories and I’m incredibly excited to be given the opportunity to return to help support students to not only determine the career path they’d like to take, but help coach them to get there. I’m by no means from a privileged background so, being able to give back to those who grew up in a similar environment to me in this way is incredibly rewarding and I’m thrilled to be on board.”

Jeanette focuses much of her time on growing the next generation of talent, championing outreach across campus and STEM programs. She has also been a long-time advocate for diversity and gives back through mentoring early-career women on their career outlook and progression. She is on the board of directors for Girls Who Code and the firm sponsor for Morgan Stanley’s partnership with the international non-profit organisation. She is also the North America Co-Lead for the Technology Diversity Committee and Co-Chair of the Women in Technology Committee.

Professor Janice Allan, Dean of Salford Business School, adds:

“To have Jeanette join us as our first Honorary International Industry Fellow is a huge honour, especially as she embodies our key values of curiosity and resilience as well as the entrepreneurial mindset we try to encourage within the school. Her journey from the University of Salford to MD at Morgan Stanley is an inspirational story for our students, showing them what they too can achieve. I have no doubt that our students will gain so much from her generous offer of support.

“We’re already putting plans in place for Jeanette’s first visit back to Salford Business School in her new role and have some exciting activity in the works for students to benefit from.”

Jeanette concludes:

“I’ve been helping students with career progression and developing employability skills in the States for the last few years now, so I can’t wait to apply my knowledge and experience to support those back on home soil. I’ve likely experienced the very same hurdles these students are facing currently or may well face in the future, so feel like I’m in a great position to help guide them in the right direction and open their eyes to the possibilities that are out there.

“As a mother to my beautiful daughter, my passion is really to help women lead, feel empowered and break boundaries. My goal is to inspire more diverse students to enter the technology industry, so I’m excited to be able to put that into practice with this role.”

