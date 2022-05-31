University of Wolverhampton HE Partner for West Midands Regional Tournament

AoC Sport are excited to announce the University of Wolverhampton as Higher Education Partner in the West Midlands.

The University of Wolverhampton will host the West Midlands regional tournaments for the 2022/23 academic year, using the fantastic facilities at their Walsall Campus. They will host the following sports on campus; netball, volleyball, badminton, football, and basketball, over two days in November.

In addition to this, the University has supported plans to bring all other sports to Walsall during the two days of competition, using additional partner and college facilities. This will create an exciting and large-scale multi- sport event for college students in the West Midlands.

During the event, college students will be competing for the position to represent the West Midlands region at the National Championships in their chosen sport.

Angus Milligan AoC Sport Development Officer, said:

“We are delighted to be working with the University of Wolverhampton as our HE Partner in the West Midlands.”

“The facilities on campus are fantastic and they will provide an excellent experience for students and staff attending the tournaments.”

“Not only will students get to compete in world class sports facilities, but they will also get exposure to the university campus and what sport is like at university, providing attendees with valuable experiences beyond competition”

“The regional tournaments are a highly anticipated event in the college sports calendar, which will be elevated further through this partnership, providing colleges with a high-quality, competitive, multi- sport event”

Mark Howard, West Midlands Regional Chair, said:

“Having worked with the University of Wolverhampton over a number of years I can certainly confirm that the facilities will be superb but more importantly they also have a strong desire to work with Colleges”.

James Dale, Interim Head of WLV Sport at the University of Wolverhampton said:

“On behalf of the University, I am delighted to announce we are officially the Higher Education delivery partner for the AoC Sport West Midlands region.

“Having worked with AOC Sport for a number of months now and hosting their national finals in a number of sports at our Walsall campus recently, we are really excited to confirm our official agreement and continue to build a successful partnership over the coming year.

“While this will provide opportunities for a large number of local college students to experience university life, it also provides our current students with the opportunity to gain valuable experience in; volunteering, event delivery, and coordination.

“We are also looking forward to hosting the AOC Sport West Midlands regional competitions later this year, at our Walsall campus, which will also enable visitors to explore the fantastic facilities WLV Sport has to offer.”

The event plan is as followed:

2 November 2022 30 November 2022 Netball Basketball (men and women) Volleyball (men and women) Men’s football Badminton (men and women) Tennis (men and women) Women’s football Cross Country (men and women) Pan disability football Indoor Cricket Rugby Boccia Hockey Table Tennis (men and women)

