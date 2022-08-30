Shopping Cart

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Unlocking the potential of vocational education, training and skills across the North! ￼

Northern Skills Network August 30, 2022
0 Comments
The Northern skills Network (NSN) is delighted to announce the launch of our 2nd Skills across the North conference, being held on 6th October in Manchester.  

NSN is a partnership of regional skills networks across the North of England, who collectively support over 400 organisations such as independent training providers, colleges, universities, careers services, awarding organisations and employer providers.

Our 2nd conference will bring a range of great speakers to discuss, debate & celebrate unlocking skills across the North with 2 key themes being addressed – the morning session will discuss skills Policy from the national lens and the afternoon will be a Place-based discussion.

Confirmed Speakers include:

Kirsty Evans | Post 16 Regions and FE Provider Oversight Director | DfE

John Myers | Head of Apprenticeship Funding Policy | DfE

Sharon Walpole | Director | Career Map

Chris Fletcher | Policy & Campaigns Director | Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce

Henri Murison | Director | Northern Powerhouse Partnership

Jim Coleman | Director – Head of Economics | WSP

Geoff Mason | Policy Manager | North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce

Dan Fell | CEO | Doncaster Chamber of Commerce

We have more speakers to announce shortly, but to get your tickets and be part of the conversation visit – https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/skills-across-the-north-tickets-395899645497

For further information please contact [email protected]

Northern Skills Network

