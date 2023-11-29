Record-Breaking Creative Competition Success for DLD College London

DLD College London is celebrating remarkable success after its students competed in a highly-esteemed creative challenge, securing a quintuplet of much-coveted awards.

Talented students from the multi-award-winning school’s Art and Design department excelled in both the Regional ISA Art Competition for West London, and in the National ISA Art Competition, which was held at the annual ISA Conference at Chesford Grange Hotel Kenilworth. Taking home five accolades at both regional and national levels, DLD continues its record of winning awards each year that the college has entered the contest since 2011, and secures the highest level of first-place prizes attained in a single year by the school.

The determined and passionate cohort of students worked hard to prepare their masterpieces, with a variety of impressive sketches, paintings, impressive photography and 3D art submitted into the competition.

After securing first-place accolades in the regional challenge, in the Key Stage 5 National Awards Mariia K scooped a prestigious second-place prize in the Individual Drawing category for her triptych of three pencil drawings, and Margo W also secured second place in the Individual Textiles category, for her handmade dress, ‘From Still-Life to Moving Life’.

Additionally, at regional level GCSE student Kim H was presented with the top prize in the Drawing: Key Stage 4 category, in recognition of her circular sketch on paper, ‘Time’. Her incredible artwork received further recognition at the National Awards where she was presented as one of the top two.

Jonathan Parkhouse, Art & Art Foundation Co-ordinator at DLD College London, expressed:

“I am extremely grateful to Ben Clements and my Art Department Colleagues, whose collective quality of teaching and their students’ achievements always allows us to submit an extremely strong and varied selection of work. I would also like to thank Andre Kristensen, the College Secretary, and Vida Manoo, our Receptionist and Administrator, for arranging and coordinating the delivery and collection of the artworks to and from the event.”

Principal of DLD College London, Ifan Latif, commented:

“Our students have showcased exceptional creativity and talent, and I am delighted that their hard work, perseverance and artistic flair has been recognised with this record-breaking success.

“It was inspiring to once again see such a strong and varied selection of work submitted into this highly-regarded competition. Our approach to Art and Design at DLD College London is to support the development of practical skills whilst encouraging expression and personal creativity, all guided by experienced and supportive staff members who draw upon a variety of teaching methods in order to help students to achieve their potential.”

DLD College London is a distinctive, contemporary school with its eye on the future, redefining daily what independent education looks and feels like for students of the 21st century.

A school of diverse thinking and influences, housed in a futuristic building with cutting-edge facilities opposite the Houses of Parliament, London is DLD’s classroom. Students aged 13 to 19 are offered the opportunity to study a wide range of GCSEs, A-Levels, BTEC courses and International Foundation Programmes (IFP). It also offers an Academic Preparation Programme (APC). In addition to a number of significant national award wins, DLD College London is also proud to be named by Tatler magazine, Good Schools Guide and Talk Education as one of the top schools in the UK.

DLD College London provides a ‘gold standard’ of educational quality. It is a school where students are respected, supported and honoured as individuals. Where they are immersed in the best possible environment to grow as successful and independent learners; where their vision can be made a reality, and where as happy and healthy people they feel free to make a contribution to the world around them, both now and into the future. The school’s beating heart is its award-winning wellbeing centre.

