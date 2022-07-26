US Army veteran achieves first class photography degree

A US Army veteran has achieved a first class honours degree in photography at the University Centre at Blackburn College and has been awarded the Agnes Eccles Award for Best in Show and Overall Student of the Year as part of the College’s Industry Awards.

Trisroy Best, 45, who grew up between Preston and the United States was chosen to win the Agnes Eccles Industry Award by a panel of five judges which included Ed Matthews-Gamble – Programme Leader at Creative Lancashire, Glenda Brindle – Creative Lancashire, Stephen Caton – Source Creative, Jak Spedding – Jak Spedding Photography and Luigi Carnovale – Design LSC.

Trisroy was presented with the Agnes Eccles Award by Assistant Head of School (Higher Education) Jenna Gardner with Ed Matthews-Gamble and Luigi Carnovale.

The Agnes Eccles Award is a trust fund for arts scholarship students which was left to the people of Blackburn and Darwen by Agnes Eccles in 1957. In 2000, new trustees were appointed and the fund formed a partnership with Blackburn College. The Agnes Eccles Award is awarded to a student who has been judged by the panel as the Best in Show and Overall Student of the Year.

The panel of judges reviewed students’ work that had been exhibited at the University Centre at Blackburn College’s Annual Art and Design Show 2022, which took place in June. Trisory’s work centered around his Catholic beliefs and features a series of eight photographs which show the miracles of Jesus in a modern context.

The BA (Hons) Photography student said: “Winning the Agnes Award has made me speechless, it’s amazing. I’ve just been focused on completing my work so to achieve the Agnes Award is a massive bonus for me.

“I was nervous to receive the award but I also felt pleased and proud of myself.”

Trisroy has now completed his degree and was awarded a first class honours. He’ll move to UCLan in September to begin a Masters degree in photography.

Trisroy added: “The Photography degree at the University Centre at Blackburn College has covered so many different areas of photography and the whole faculty has been top class to work in. The facilities are great and it was really interesting to have the chance to exhibit my work at the HE Art and Design Show.

There is a real positivity around the University Centre at Blackburn College and you’re encouraged to be the best that you can be.”

Caroline Bracewell, Assistant Principal (Higher Education) said: “Congratulations to Trisroy for his outstanding results, achieving a first class honours in BA (Hons) Photography.

“It’s been wonderful to see his progression throughout his time at the University Centre at Blackburn College and I’m excited to see him prosper in the future.”

Picture caption, L to R: Luigi Carnovale – Design LSC, Ed Matthews-Gamble – Programme Leader at Creative Lancashire, Trisroy Best, Jenna Gardner – University Centre at Blackburn College Assistant Head of School (Higher Education).

