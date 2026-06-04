Volunteering in action: Together Tuesday at London South East Colleges

London South East Colleges (LSEC), in partnership with Bromley Council’s Tackling Loneliness Initiative, welcomed more than 60 local residents to a special community lunch at its Orpington campus this week.

Held in the College’s student-led restaurant, BR6, the ‘Together Tuesday’ event coincided with Volunteers’ Week 2026 and The Big Lunch Weekend celebrations, bringing people together with good food and offering community support.

Guests were welcomed by LSEC’s King’s Trust students and enjoyed a complimentary summer buffet prepared and served by LSEC’s Catering and Hospitality students who showcased their skills with dishes including fish goujons, pork, chicken and vegetable patties and skewers, and salads. Desert options were apple strudel with cream or bread and butter pudding.

The event also welcomed Bromley Council’s Community Partnerships Lead, Helayna Jenkins MBE, who was on hand to provide information and signpost residents to a range of local services, including health, wellbeing and financial support.

Helayna said:

“The Together Tuesday lunch at BR6 has been a valued partnership between the London Borough of Bromley and London South East Colleges (LSEC) over the past three years. This free community initiative has successfully brought people together across generations, cultures, and stages of life. It has been a pleasure to speak with residents about the importance of maintaining social connections and the role this plays in reducing the impact of loneliness.

“Over the years, many attendees have shared their appreciation for the event, expressing gratitude to both organisations for creating a space that raises awareness of loneliness and social isolation.

It is a privilege to support individuals in coming together and building connections in real time.”

Guests had the opportunity to reconnect with familiar faces from previous events, make new friendships and build support networks that can help combat loneliness and isolation.

Karen Oliver, Strategic Programme Manager at London South East Colleges, organises the community wellbeing lunches and said:

“This is such a fantastic community event and we are delighted to be hosting it at BR6 during Volunteers’ Week.

“We know that loneliness affects many different people across the borough. Opening up the doors of BR6 and providing a free lunch to all is something we are really proud to do to help tackle this issue and are grateful to our colleagues at Bromley Council for all their support.

“Thank you to everyone that has given their time to make Together Tuesday such a huge success. It benefits so many people in so many ways and we look forward to future events.”

As a Further Education college, LSEC plays an important role as an anchor institution within its local communities. This initiative also provides significant benefits for many LSEC students who are able to develop valuable employability skills including teamwork, communication, customer service, empathy and community awareness – alongside their qualifications.

Students involved said:

“…this has really built on my communication skills and boosted my confidence’

“…it’s a nice experience It strengthens and build trust in the community’

Guests came from across the borough and said:

“…I have enjoyed it, as it has brought the community together, especially as we don’t often get the chance. It is a break from busy life.”

“…’I have enjoyed meeting new people and exchanging our numbers so we can correspond with each other. I also have enjoyed learning new things about the local community. It’s been great for socialising!”

“…Thank you so much for bringing the community together”

“…’Would highly recommend coming here”