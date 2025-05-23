Waltham Forest College Awarded Prestigious Matrix Standard Accreditation Across Whole College

Waltham Forest College is proud to announce it has been awarded full College-wide accreditation to the nationally recognised Matrix Standard, a significant milestone that reflects the exceptional quality, reach, and consistency of its careers education, information, advice and guidance (CEIAG) services for learners and apprentices.

The Matrix Standard, owned by the Department for Education, is the international quality benchmark for organisations delivering effective information, advice and guidance (IAG). Achieving whole-college accreditation demonstrates a shared, cross-departmental commitment to delivering outstanding learner support and aspirational career progression outcomes.

The rigorous five-day assessment, led by an independent Matrix Assessor, involved interviews with staff, learners, and a range of valued partner organisations including employers. The final report commended the College for embedding high-quality CEIAG at every level, from leadership to frontline delivery, developing highly effective strategic partnerships and for fostering a culture of inclusion, aspiration, and learner achievement.

The Matrix report highlighted several key strengths:

CEIAG is seamlessly integrated across the organisation, championed by the Board and Senior Leadership Team, and clearly visible in day-to-day teaching and support practices. Learners recognise and value the guidance they receive in shaping their futures

The College exemplifies its core values of Integrity, Inclusion, and Excellence through high achievement rates, inclusive recruitment, accessible progression pathways, and a ‘no wrong door’ philosophy. These values are evident in the positive behaviour, warmth, and pride demonstrated across the College community

Collaborative work with external partners has generated tangible benefits for learners, including enhanced employability and improved progression opportunities

The adoption of the national Skills Builder Framework has strengthened the development of essential, transferable employability skills within the curriculum

The College prioritises the wellbeing of its students and staff, providing robust support systems that ensure individuals feel safe, supported, and ready to thrive.

Janet Gardner, Principal and CEO at Waltham Forest College, commented:

“Achieving the whole-college Matrix Standard accreditation for Waltham Forest College is a powerful endorsement of our high aspirations for our learners and our communities. It affirms the exceptional quality and consistency of our support for learners and reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence.

“This recognition highlights the strength of our culture, the professionalism of our staff, and our ability to translate vision into meaningful outcomes. It is also testimony to the highly effective strategic partnerships developed with a range of employers and stakeholders that adds value and impact, helping students to successfully progress and achieve their aspirations. As a leading London college, we remain resolute in our mission to equip every learner with the skills, confidence, and ambition to thrive in a dynamic and evolving world.”

This prestigious accreditation reinforces Waltham Forest College’s mission to inspire ambition, unlock potential, and transform lives through high-quality education and guidance.