Waltham Forest College Showcases the important role colleges play in delivering skills during Secretary of State Visit

On Thursday 11 September, Waltham Forest College welcomed the new Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Pat McFadden MP, to showcase the valuable role that Further Education (FE) Colleges play in meeting skills needs, helping to drive local and regional economies. As Anchor Institutions, colleges are well placed to work with communities and employers to support people into good jobs and provide progression opportunities regardless of their starting points.

A key focus of the visit was the effective partnership between Waltham Forest College and Jobcentre Plus, with a co-located Youth Hub supporting economically inactive young people up to 25 years. He met with a range of young people who have been supported onto apprentices and class-based learning.

The Secretary of State visited the College’s Hospital training ward and met with young people studying T levels in Health. He heard how they benefit from the clinical experiences including placements as part of the College’s partnership with Barts NHS Trust.

Another highlight of the visit was the College’s Sector-based Work Academies (SWAPs) in collaboration with Jobcentre Plus. The Secretary of State was able to see first-hand the impact of a cohesive approach to skills, training and employment by talking to students on these programmes and visiting Waltham Forest College’s Rail Engineering Training Centre. The centre prepares learners with essential skills, technical expertise and safety awareness, addressing both local and national demand in the Rail and Construction Sectors. The training centre has proven highly successful with 97% of students progressing into permanent employment in the Rail Industry. McFadden praised the College’s approach, emphasising that Sector-based Work Academy Programmes are crucial for connecting people with real jobs and boosting economic growth.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Pat McFadden, said:

“I was delighted to visit Waltham Forest College and see first-hand the vital role it plays in the local community. The presence of a Jobcentre in the College is a powerful example of how bringing services together under one roof can better support people into work and provide them with more opportunities.

“The College’s work – particularly its collaboration with employers on delivering Sector-Based Work Academy Programmes – is key to moving individuals closer to work, and long-term security, training the nurses, railway engineers and builders of the future.

“Right now, there is a gap between the skills people have and the jobs that are available, but places like Waltham Forest College, are closing it. Their work is central to this Government’s skills agenda and commitment to building a stronger, more resilient economy.”

Janet Gardner OBE, Principal of Waltham Forest College, commented:

“Colleges have a crucial role to play as Anchor Institutions supporting skills to drive local and regional economies. Through our effective partnerships with employers and DWP, we are supporting local people into great careers. It is important the funding for the Further Education Sector allows the greatest flexibility to be able to continue to respond swiftly to meet skills needs.”

Waltham Forest College continues to grow its partnership with DWP, ensuring students can access high-quality training across a range of levels to ensure people of all ages can progress to higher level, higher paid careers, regardless of their starting points.