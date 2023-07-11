West End Star, Oliver Ormson, Leads the Graduation Celebrations at Liverpool Theatre School

Oliver Ormson, who is currently starring as Prince Hans in the West End adaptation of Frozen, took centre stage at Liverpool Theatre School’s graduation ceremony as he presented graduates with awards to celebrate their achievements.

The West End performer, who graduated from Liverpool Theatre School himself 11 years ago, was re-united with many of his former tutors during the ceremony, which was attended by graduating students, as well as their families and friends.

Addressing the next generation of professional performers, the musical theatre star, whose credits include The Addams Family, Cats, The Book of Mormon and the world premier of Back to the Future the Musical, spoke of his own experience at Liverpool Theatre School. He also talked about his exciting journey to becoming a West End performer following his graduation.

Speaking on joining the celebrations at his former performing arts college, Oliver Ormson said:

“It’s a real privilege to be part of the graduation ceremony at Liverpool Theatre School. I’ve really enjoyed meeting so many talented graduates who I’m sure will go on to experience some very exciting times in this incredible industry. I would like to wish them all every success for the future.”

Liverpool Theatre School Principal, Maxine Ellis, said:

“Huge congratulations to all of our graduates. We truly believe our students remain part of the Liverpool Theatre School family for life and it’s been fantastic to welcome the wonderful Oliver Ormson back as we celebrate graduates past and present.

“As a brilliant West End performer, who was once in the shoes of our graduating students, his story is a reminder that Liverpool Theatre School performers can go on to achieve great success. I’m looking forward to seeing how this year’s graduates progress as they prepare to launch their own professional careers in the world of dance and musical theatre.”

Established in 1939, Liverpool Theatre School is one of the city’s longest running performing arts schools. As part of this year’s graduation celebrations, Liverpool Theatre School alumni were invited to attend a special reunion, bringing together generations of graduates, many of whom can be seen in hit shows such as SIX the Musical, Blood Brothers and Wicked.

The specialist stage school, which accepts only the most talented students on its elite training programmes in dance, musical theatre and acting, provides a range of professional courses to give young people the skills they need to succeed in the performing arts industry.

Rated outstanding in all areas by Ofsted, Liverpool Theatre School also provides a number of fully-funded places and bursaries including the Sir Ken Dodd Scholarship, which has recently been introduced to honour the performing arts school’s former patron.

