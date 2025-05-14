Westminster trip brings democracy to life for Yorkshire students

Yorkshire students have been given a tour of the UK’s highest court during an eye-opening trip to Westminster.

Fourteen Parliament Ambassadors from Leeds City College, and one from Harrogate College, visited the Supreme Court and the Houses of Parliament during a two-day visit to the capital.

They also got to sit in the gallery during sessions of the House of Commons and House of Lords during their stay, and took part in a mock election workshop.

The trip was designed to help the students, aged from 17 to 26, see democracy in action as part of a project that will conclude with them using what they’ve learnt to educate others.

For Robert Mamaia, who’s studying a diploma in music at Leeds City College, it all added up to a very memorable first trip to the capital.

He said:

“The London trip was an amazing experience. I really enjoyed visiting the Houses of Parliament and getting to see how everything works inside, it gave me a better understanding of how laws are made and how our country is run.

“The Supreme Court and Houses of Parliament were both really interesting and getting to see them in person really cemented the history and procedures of the places. I learnt about the Magna Carta and previous case history, as well as how debates worked in the House of Commons and House of Lords.

“We also got to see really cool places like Buckingham Palace. The trip was my first time in London and it was definitely worth it.”

Stacey Chifamba, a Step-Up programme student at Leeds Sixth Form College, agreed and declared the experience ‘an eye-opener to many opportunities’.

The visit was part of the Parliament Ambassador Programme that is being delivered by the colleges’ Student Life Enrichment team, and funded by the GMB union.

The scheme has also involved the students taking part in six democracy workshops to increase their knowledge of the county’s parliamentary and legal systems.

Student Voice and Social Action Lead at Leeds City College, Lindsey Topham-Whitton, said:

“It was a delight to take our Parliament Ambassadors on a two-day trip to London.

“This was a fantastic way to bring the content of our bespoke democracy workshops to life. Our programme plays a crucial role in promoting British values, with our learners being influential among their peers and vital in developing others’ knowledge of democracy.

“All of the students reported that our workshops had significantly improved their understanding of the UK Parliament and now, thanks to this trip, learners have developed a wide range of skills.

“In addition to deepening their knowledge of democracy and history, most have also said that it has enhanced their independence and boosted their self-confidence and collaboration skills.

“We’re so grateful to the GMB for their invaluable support in making this experience possible, and we look forward to developing the programme in the future.”

*Leeds City College, Leeds Sixth Form College and Harrogate College are all members of Luminate Education Group.