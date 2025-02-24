With-you Consultancy wins AIM’s Quality Mark Centre of the Year 2024 award

Leading national training provider, With-you Consultancy Ltd, have been crowned AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group’s (AIM) 2024 Quality Mark Centre of the Year for their transformative Peer Support and Supervision training, that is quality assured by AIM.

The core team, alongside a diverse network of Associates, deliver high-quality, accessible training across the UK to national organisations and individuals from the voluntary sector, police, housing, NHS Trusts, and small local groups, to implement effective peer-based approaches that foster shared learning and diverse perspectives.

Established since 2009, With-you Directors were the early pioneers of NHS Peer Support for organisations providing mental health support in England. With backing from the NHS, the team now offer high-quality experiential Peer Support and Supervision training to professionals across health and social care organisations alongside Working with Groups, Leadership and Influencing training in the form of taster sessions, bespoke consultancy, masterclasses and workshops.

The AIM Quality Mark provides formal endorsement, through a kitemark and CPD points, of the provider’s non-regulated training programmes, highlighting that they have met AIM’s high standards and provide a quality experience to their learners. Learners also benefit from being externally audited and certified by AIM. The Quality Mark provides them with recognised accreditation to evidence transferable skills and achievement that supports career progression in peer work.

Since its foundation, With-you have rapidly grown and is a training provider for the Health Education Competence Framework for Mental Health Peer Support Workers. In 2024 alone, they trained over 400 staff from 32 organisations across England in Resilience Based Supervision and Peer Support Worker training.

“This award is a testament to the incredible commitment of our learners, Associates, and the entire With-you community,” said Ryan Knight, Business Operations Manager at With-you Consultancy. “By prioritising inclusivity, accessibility, and learner-centred experiences, we strive to create transformative training that empowers individuals and fosters positive social change. We are deeply appreciative to AIM for this recognition as it provides further credibility of our training programmes and demonstrates our commitment to providing high-quality, impactful learning experiences that make a real difference”.

Building on the success of their Quality Mark for Peer Support Worker and Supervision training, With-you plan to extend this quality assurance across all their training programs, including newly developed offerings in Trauma-informed approaches. They aim to enhance accessibility by exploring CPD accreditation for internal Associate sessions and explore the potential of e-Learning for their Associate network, further supporting professional development and maintaining the highest quality standards across all their training initiatives.