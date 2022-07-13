Work experience of a lifetime as Computing students hit Prague

Students had the work experience of a lifetime after travelling to Prague as part of the Erasmus scheme.

The Computing & IT students Uxbridge College spent three weeks on placements in the Czech capital, following a highly competitive interview process, as well as touring the city to learn about its history, architecture and art. As well as working with a range of Tech companies, they visited landmarks including the famous Karlův most (Charles Bridge) and the Staroměstské nám (Old Town Square).

In the workplace, tasks included including working with social media ads, VR, and content production, as well as networking with professionals.

Work placement activities included:

• Filming and producing backstage content for a documentary for the Prague National Theatre

• Giving a presentation on how to use an Oculus virtual reality headset

• Developing social media content for a Theatre company

• Producing an Instagram animation in Adobe After Effects as part of a social media advertising campaign

• Website updating

• Researching 3-D design software “Gravity Sketch”.

• Networking, including configuring a router

• Using a 3-D printer

Symantha Marcello, (pictured second from right), said: “My overall experience in Prague was amazing. At work, my interpersonal skills were polished and it has given me a sense of independence and responsibility as an individual”

Kiefer Dias, (pictured third from left) said: “An experience that made me move out of my comfort zone and grow as an individual.”

Dragos Slovineanu described the trip as: “A must-have experience for every student, filled with amazing memories and valuable skills.”

Oluwaseun Peter said: “It gives many useful opportunities like improved communication, team working, meeting new people, experiencing a new place, culture and food. Also, an opportunity to travel abroad for free and explore like you’re on holiday while also studying to acquire vital knowledge and skills in a real working environment.”

Shivani Chohan said: “An experience that has taught me a lot of things. Not just the ethics of work but building relationships, being independent and being able to manage my time and money.”

Luke Greenidge dubbed his experience: “Sensational.”

The college will continue to provide equivalent overseas work experience opportunities, including placements for 80 students from across the college in 2022-23, under the new Turing scheme. The Turing scheme will carry forward any remaining funding for the scheme post-Brexit.

To find out more about our Computing & IT courses visit:

For IT courses see: http://ow.ly/jo7l50IOEHW

Published in