Brits reveal the most unexpected places they apply for jobs, from the loo to the gym

Job hunting is no longer confined to desks and dining room tables — Brits are applying for their next role from some truly unexpected places, according to new research from CV-Library, the UK’s largest independent job board.

The study of more than 1,100 UK jobseekers found that nearly half (47%) admit their favourite spot to apply for jobs is from under the duvet, choosing comfort over formality when browsing for vacancies.

But it doesn’t stop there. Brits are getting creative when it comes to finding time to apply:

At work – 24% apply while sat at their desk (or working from home).

– 24% apply while sat at their desk (or working from home). On holiday – 18% swap cocktails for CVs by the pool.

– 18% swap cocktails for CVs by the pool. On the toilet – 16% multitask while on the loo.

– 16% multitask while on the loo. On a dog walk – 7% find the time while walking their four-legged companions.

– 7% find the time while walking their four-legged companions. At the gym – 5% job hunt between workouts.

– 5% job hunt between workouts. On a date or even at a wedding – 2% can’t resist pausing romance to check a job board.

Generational twists

The research also uncovers clear generational differences in how people approach their job search.

Gen Z (18–28) are the most laidback, with a huge 70% saying they apply from bed, and nearly one in four even admitting to sending applications while on the toilet. Millennials (29–44) are more likely to multitask during downtime, whether that’s job hunting on holiday (20%) or squeezing in an application at the gym (6%). Gen X (45–60) lean towards more “traditional” settings, though more than a third (34%) still admit to applying from bed.

Mobile is driving the shift

This shift is being fuelled by the rise of mobile. With busy schedules and little downtime, jobseekers are using their phones to make job hunting fit around their lives. The CV-Library mobile app, which has seen record downloads this year, enables users to search and apply for jobs in seconds — wherever they happen to be.

Hannah Cornish, Recruitment Expert at CV-Library, explains:

“The results aren’t surprising. With busy lives and demanding jobs, people are squeezing job hunting in wherever they can – whether that’s lying in bed at night or even during personal time on the loo. It shows how important flexibility and simplicity is for jobseekers – if the application process is too time consuming, they’ll move on. For employers, that means making it quick and easy to apply or risk losing great candidates.”

Wider insights

This research is part of CV-Library’s Candidate Behaviour Barometer 2025, a wider report tracking how people search and apply for jobs in the UK.

Methodology: Survey of 1,141 jobseekers in the UK conducted in August 2025.