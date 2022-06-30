DCG Awarded Fifth Gold Career Mark

Derby College Group (DCG) has been awarded the top accreditation for the fifth time in recognition of its consistent quality in providing careers, employability and enterprise advice and guidance for students at its campuses in Derby, Ilkeston and Morley.

The College was assessed by Career Mark, the licensed awarding body, who considered how students were supported with planning the next stage of their lives – whether that be higher education, apprenticeships, employment or starting their own businesses.

They looked at the careers advice and guidance available to young people and adults before they enrolled at the College, throughout their student journey and once they had moved on through the alumni network.

The report commended DCG’s work to support nearly 16,000 full and part time further and higher education students – confirming that DCG had fully met the Quality in Careers Standard national criteria incorporating the eight Gatsby Benchmarks.

It states: “Learners feel well supported by the college and are complementary of the careers support they receive.

“Learners feel the careers team provide a crucial role in helping them secure employment opportunities and help them become more aspirational and the culture at the college clearly encourages learners to become goal orientated when managing their careers.

“The college recognises that all students should have access to impartial advice and guidance. Through actively promoting Careers Education, Information, Advice and Guidance (CEIAG), it believes that it can help students to make the most of themselves and their opportunities, and to make well-informed, realistic choices.’

Derby College Director of Services for Students Helen Jefferson said: ““Derby College aims to do everything they can to help students realise their full potential, providing them with essential skills for adult and working life alongside a technical or academic qualification to enable them to move into a positive destination.

“Effective careers guidance is a key motivator in raising student aspirations, widening participation in higher level study and enabling social mobility.

“We are there delighted to have gained this top accreditation for our careers advice and guidance.

“One of the biggest influencers on the assessors was the feedback from students who fed back that they were very impressed and grateful for the support that they have received at College.”

