Durham University launches new degree in Plant Biotechnology and Enterprise

Durham University (@durham_uni) has launched a new MSc in Plant Biotechnology and Enterprise designed to provide the fundamental knowledge and skills to produce future scientists specialising in plant biotechnology.

Students’ will gain the technical and scientific skills needed to support increased agricultural productivity and the development of new biotechnological innovations whilst also delivering a commercial approach through the business-related enterprise element of the course.

Alongside taught modules and practical lab-based experience offering one to one mentoring, this programme will enable students to develop their own research project, access vital training in business development and create links with leading biotech industries whilst developing essential skills for the employment market.

“One of the principal challenges that our society faces is the need for increased agricultural productivity via improved crop protection and plant biotechnology. Given the quality of the UK Plant-science research and education system, the socio-economical context and the increase in global warming-associated natural catastrophes, there has never been a more important time to train new scientists in plant biotechnology, to underpin economic growth,” says programme director, Dr Miguel de-Lucas.

This degree is especially for Biosciences graduates that often finish their degree with limited practical and experimental skills, providing transferable skills beyond those established in their first degree.

The programme consists of five compulsory taught modules, including ‘Technology in the BioSciences’, and a research project.

