Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Employer confidence in hiring bounces back – REC latest data

Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) May 24, 2023
0 Comments
Office staff chatting

Employer confidence in hiring returns to positive territory for the first time since the beginning of 2022, according to new Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC) data.

In February-April 2023, the net balance of employers’ confidence in making hiring and investment decisions was +2 – restoring to positive territory the first time since January-March 2022. Employers’ confidence in the UK economy has also started to improve to -43 from -51. As confidence improved, employers reported that forecast demand for both permanent and temporary workers in the next 3 months rose to +18. Hiring intentions for permanent staff in the next 4 to 12 months also rose to +21 from +19. Forecast demand for temporary agency workers in the next four to 12 months, however, decreased slightly to +9 from +12. This may reflect firms feeling more able to make permanent hires.

Neil Carberry, Chief Executive of the REC, said:

“This data is good news – it shows firms starting to feel more confident again. Employers always feel more confident in the business they know – their own – so it is no surprise that views of the wider economy are lagging a bit. But a return to hiring is likely to re-emphasise the people and skills challenges we face. As the REC has pointed out, the UK could leave £39 billion of prosperity on the shelf – two Elizabeth Lines, every year – unless we can tackle the structural challenge we face on productivity and labour supply.

“Businesses across the country need to step up on their workforce planning to grow effectively – recruiters are there to help them with that. But we also need government action – from skills reform to immigration and employment regulation. As part of a cohesive industrial strategy, we need to start putting the people stuff first.”

image002-23.jpg

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Employability
Published in: Employability
Topics:
Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC)

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .