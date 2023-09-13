From Big Dreams to Business

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is offering aspiring entrepreneurs a free course this autumn to set them on the path to running their own business.

SERC will be delivering a free Enterprise and Practice course – Dream Big, over ten weeks starting from Monday 9 October from 9.30am-12.30pm at its Bangor Campus.

For anyone who has ever dreamt about being their own boss but didn’t quite know how to get started, the new short course offers training, support and a Level 2 qualification to help you get up and running.

Megan Rollins, Senior Innovation Advisor at SERC says,

“Funded by the Department for the Economy, the 10-week course leads to an OCN Level 2 Award in Innovation and Enterprise in Practice. It’s available at SERC’s Bangor Campus to anyone from the age of 18 upwards.

“The course is led by experienced tutors and advisors who will provide advice on all the steps needed for starting a business. The programme aims to support people currently out of work to develop skills, identify their talents, and grow in confidence. It’s also ideal for anyone who has been out of education for a long time to ease you back into learning and put you on track for a new career.”

New businesses formed through the course will also receive expert advice and mentoring from Professor Terence Brannigan, SERC’s Entrepreneur in Residence, who is a hugely successful entrepreneur and has vast experience in supporting people towards developing a successful business.

If you’re looking for support to take an idea from startup to market, then get in touch: email [email protected] or telephone 0345 600 7555.

Visit www.serc.ac.uk to unlock your future #BetterOffAtSERC.

Published in