From Employee Morale to Storage: The Benefits of Mobile Welfare Units

The construction industry is filled with dedicated workers. Come rain or shine, builders work tirelessly to build a better tomorrow in our society. To ensure the industry is able to continue its impressive work, employers can take steps to create a welcoming workplace.

Bernard McGovern, UK Managed Services Manager at Mobile Mini, specialist suppliers of container hire, weighs in on the conversation:

“The welfare of employees is of utmost importance. This applies to every industry, including construction. As builders often work in remote locations, a mobile welfare unit is the perfect opportunity to provide them with shelter, comfort, and basic necessities, such as clean water.”

Here, we will explore why your site can benefit from a welfare unit, from boosting employee morale to providing storage.

Relax and recharge

In the construction industry, staff work tirelessly to meet strict deadlines. This can often lead to long hours and early mornings. In order to avoid disrupting people with construction site noise during the night, the average working day for builders is 8am–6pm – but this doesn’t consider the amount of preparation required to undergo a project, meaning some workers will be in preparing for the day long before 8am.

To ensure your employees feel energised throughout their long shifts, you can ensure that they have somewhere to rest and recharge. According to UK legislation, every member of staff is entitled to a 20-minute break for every 6 hours worked. However, it can be difficult to find somewhere to wind down on a construction site.

This is where you can utilise a mobile welfare unit. These can be equipped with home comforts, such as couches and desks. The structures can also be a respite from unpleasant weather, as construction workers often work throughout the rainiest of days.

Socialise with the team

It doesn’t matter which sector you’re employed in, it is important to enjoy your role. To ensure the working day is enjoyable, employers can provide a space for social interaction. It can be difficult, however, to chat while working on a busy construction site.

A mobile welfare unit allows staff to socialise in an appropriate environment. Whether employees prefer to chat before or after their shift, this can improve morale and positive mindsets within the workplace. Considering happiness can improve productivity by 12 per cent, we can see why this is a good investment for your business.

Why not go one step further and think outside of the unit? Employers can create an impromptu games room equipped with a lightweight pool table or television. This will keep the good times rolling throughout the day, creating a positive work environment for your staff.

Drink fresh water

Everyone should have access to fresh water in the workplace. As construction workers often operate in remote areas, staying hydrated can prove to be troublesome. A mobile welfare unit can be equipped with fresh drinking water, as well as electricity to brew a perfect cup of tea. What could be more important than a builder’s brew?

Store belongings and change clothes

In addition to fresh water, mobile welfare units can provide workers with a place to change clothes and store their belongings. They can’t cart around a backpack while paving a driveway after all. Uniforms can encourage teamwork within a business, but a set of overalls has a much greater significance.

A uniform is especially important on a construction site. It can protect the workers while they operate on a building site. According to the Health and Safety Executive, it is the responsibility of the employer to provide personal protective equipment (PPE). These can range from safety helmets to eye protection and high-visibility clothing.

Use remote toilets

Last but not least, mobile welfare units can be equipped with chemical toilets. To follow legislation, employers should provide one chemical toilet per seven employees over a 40-hour working week. Some construction sites are based in remote areas, so this will ensure every employee has access to this basic necessity.

The type of toilet you choose may vary. A chemical toilet, for example, may be perfect if your workplace isn’t connected to the water mains.

The importance of mobile welfare units shouldn’t be overlooked. If you’re still considering whether your business will benefit from this, contact a professional supplier or have an open and honest chat with your team. This might be what is needed to make their working day that little bit better, every day and all year round.

Published in