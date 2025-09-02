Gen2 Learners Explore New Horizons On Tall Ship Voyage 

Four young learners from Cumbria recently arrived in Liverpool after completing a tall ship voyage designed to boost skills, teamwork and personal growth.

The four are working towards careers in engineering through Gen2, a City & Guilds training business that specialises in the Engineering, Nuclear, and Manufacturing sectors, and set off from Barrow-in-Furness on August 13 as part of the crew aboard the Pelican of London, which included a mix of young learners from the North of England.

The sail training ship is run by a youth development charity offering young people from all backgrounds the opportunity to gain skills and experience essential for future careers.

Three of the learners, Jenson Varley, Harry Postlethwaite and Joe Armstrong, are working towards a Level 2 Engineering qualification through Gen2’s voluntary ‘Step IN2’ programme, which equips young people with the skills and qualifications to access an apprenticeship. They were joined by Bobby Forbes, who is undertaking a Science Industry Maintenance Technician apprenticeship.

The Pelican arrived at Liverpool on August 18 after a voyage which made several stops, including the Isle of Man, with a professional crew providing lessons on marine conservation and sustainability in addition to sailing training.

Talking about his experience during the voyage, Harry Postlethwaite said:

“The science lessons were really interesting and it was great working with volunteers from other backgrounds. I would never have had this opportunity elsewhere and would most definitely do it again.”

Another Gen2 crew member reported that the voyage had improved their confidence and helped them adapt to new situations,

“The voyage has enabled me to build on my team building and general people skills as I was able to work with brand new people and build professional relationships in a very short period of time which enabled the voyage crew to work efficiently with each other.”

One learner is now interested in a full-time sailing career.

Harry Stevens, Managing Director at Gen2, said:

“We are so glad that our learners had the opportunity to go on a unique adventure with the crew of the Pelican of London. We appreciate the support of City & Guilds to provide the funds to make this a reality for the four learners who participated. The feedback we have received has been overwhelmingly positive and shows just how impactful experiences like this can be.

We look forward to providing similar opportunities for other young learners in the future to help them learn, develop, and grow.”